AFTER losing their big gun and losing two of their first three games of the AFL Central West season, Bathurst Bushrangers coach Brian Matheson thought it might be a very tough year for his youth girls side.
He couldn't be more proud his side have proved him wrong.
They won the minor premiership and this Sunday they'll line up in the youth girls grand final against the Orange Tigers.
"I just can't stress enough how proud I am of the girls," Matheson, who co-coaches with James Leven, said.
"We've got a really young team, we've only got three 17-year-olds, most of our girls are only 15, so the development in the girls this year has been amazing and a lot of them are only new to the game.
"We lost our best player Jade Leven, she did her ACL and only played the first couple of games. Even with a torn ACL she kicked 10 goals in three quarters in one game.
"So to lose her was a massive blow and I didn't know how we'd go.
"But all these new girls, but they've just improved so much. I couldn't be prouder of them. They have been so consistent at training, they're so committed and are loving it so much."
After enduring the tough start to the season, the Bushrangers went on to post eight wins.
It saw them snatch the minor premiership from Orange on percentages and earn a direct path to the grand final.
The development in the girls this year has been amazing and a lot of them are only new to the game.- Brian Matheson
Just as little separated the Bushrangers from the Tigers on the ladder, little has separated them in their four clashes so far this season.
The head-to-head record stands at two wins apiece.
The Tigers prevailed 21-13 in round one then 32-27 in round six, while the Bushrangers took out the two most recent games between the pair, 25-6 in round 10 and 27-9 in round 12.
That the Bushrangers have done that in the face of injuries depleting their squad - Leven isn't the only one who has been sidelined - makes their qualification for Sunday's grand final even more impressive.
"We've had a lot of injuries, we've had 20-22 players this year but most weeks we've only been able to field about 12-13-14 players," Matheson said.
"Even for the grand final this weekend we'll only be able to field 14 players. Orange will probably have 22-24 players, they can only match our numbers but they'll probably have an eight-person bench and be able to do rotations.
"So we'll have to get off to a good start because they'll be coming home strong.
"But I'm sure our girls will put in 100 percent and whatever happens, happens."
Lucy Driscoll, who is part of the Greater Western Sydney Giants Academy under 15s, will lead the Bushrangers into battle this Sunday.
The captain forms part of a defensive set up which has proved extremely difficult to crack over the past month.
"Lucy is doing a great job, she leads by example and is our most experienced player even though she's only 15," Matheson said.
"She plays off the half-back-flank, I'll start her there this weekend and probably swap her to on-ball I'd say. She is definitely a back man.
"Our backs have been our strength this year, with the exception of the game against Dubbo, against the Giants and against Orange, two goals in the last five weeks is the most they've kicked on us."
Strong defence will again be required on Sunday if the Bushrangers are to beat the Tigers and be crowned champions.
Matheson knows it will be tough, especially given the Tigers will have fresh legs on the bench, but toughness is something the Bushrangers have already displayed this season.
"Our girls are just so tough. When we beat Orange over there for top spot in the last round it was so cold. It was raining, it was hailing at one stage, it was so windy and Orange had a six or seven person bench and the girls just kept battling hard all day and came away with a pretty good win," he said.
"Look I back the girls to do it, we're not over confident but we've said all year if we just play out style of football, don't worry about what the opposition is doing, and go hard at the football, whatever happens on the scoreboard happens."
Sunday's grand final between the Bushrangers and Tigers will commence at 12.30pm at George Park 2.
