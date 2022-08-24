Western Advocate
Comment

Old TAFE site is an asset, not a burden, and our plan makes best use of it | Letter

By Henry Bialowas
Updated August 24 2022 - 1:56am, first published 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old TAFE building that fronts William Street is one element of the precinct council wants to redevelop. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.