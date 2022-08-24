Regarding the old TAFE precinct, the PACE [Performing Arts Centre of Excellence] Group submitted an EOI and looks forward to further discussion with council.
Mr Jones [acting Bathurst Regional Council general manager Aaron Jones] points out the importance of the Bathurst Town Square and the CBD are of concern which others apparently have not adequately addressed.
Readers may recall we proposed a Performing Arts Centre of Excellence within the former TAFE which would elevate the performing arts and directly benefit the Town Square and hence the CBD.
To relocate the Conservatorium of Music and to create around that other performing arts faculties while providing commercial facilities to make it self-sustaining would prove to be a drawcard for locals and visitors.
Successful town squares occur where creative activities, commerce and amenities occur; it is what draws people to them.
Our Town Square is poised for this to happen. There is no magic pill; the answer lies before council.
The buildings belong to the people of Bathurst; they are and should remain educational and are ideally suited to that purpose.
Such use represents the least expenditure to make them fit for purpose and ensures heritage preservation with the least change to historical fabric while providing the maximum benefit.
The buildings are an asset, not a burden. They can bring vitality and meaningful purpose to future generations while providing and nurturing the performing arts.
This would enliven the town square and would bring people and visitors back into the CBD.
Our proposal shows this can come about and why it needs to.
