IT'S time to secure your racer: the Rotary Club of Bathurst's public duck race is back.
The popular event had to be shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the club feels it is now safe to add it back to the calendar.
Duck race coordinator Steve Semmens said it will be great to involve the community in the event once again.
"We haven't been able to run the public duck race due to COVID the last couple of years. That has made it quite difficult, but we are glad we are able to bring it back so more and more people and the public can get involved," he said.
The club will start to sell the yellow ducks for the public race on Saturday at the Bathurst City Centre.
People can stop by the stall to purchase their duck anytime between 10am and 1pm.
Each duck costs $10 and whichever one crosses the line first will win the major prize of $500, donated by Weekes Accounting and Advisory.
Rotary has also secured a prize for the second place finisher, one nights' accommodation at the Winning Post Motor Inn in Mudgee, which has been donated by 2BS.
The race is scheduled to be held on September 11, the same day as the club's Great Corporate Duck Race.
Mr Semmens said that due to recent rain and how high the Macquarie River has been, the venue for the races is still being determined.
Rotary has sold 57 ducks for the corporate duck race, however is open to taking some late entries if more businesses want to get involved.
The winning duck will receive $1000 advertising in the Central West Village Voice, $1000 radio advertising on 2BS Gold, and $2000 worth of coaching from The Persuader.
Money raise from the event will go towards the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness (RYDA) program and Wattle Tree House.
For more information, visit the Rotary Club of Bathurst's Facebook page.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
