Kav Temperley, lead vocalist of Aria award winning band Eskimo Joe, wants audiences to see the story behind the songs when he brings his solo show to Bathurst in September.
Prior to his new album release in October, which serves as Temperley's reflection on his COVID experience and "drinking wine and spending too much time on social media." Temperley wanted to find a way to intimately connect with audiences.
For Temperley, there was no better way to achieve this connection than by doing a regional tour.
"One of the great things about having a run of regional shows is that it's ... a much more intimate experience; I get to come out after the show, meet everyone, have photos and do all those kinds of things," he said.
"I don't really get to do that at big shows, so I think that's what makes these types of shows a lot more special."
The tour, which started its run of dates in mid July, has so far, been a resounding success.
"Most of [the shows] have been absolutely amazing, just the response that you get from everybody who just feels so appreciative of people coming out to do live shows again," Temperley said.
The show serves as a stripped back version of Eskimo Joe songs, as well as songs from Temperley's latest album, and songs from his new record.
"This show is kind of a bit of a one-man band show. So it's just me by myself, with a drum and an acoustic guitar."
The show will also promote Temperley's latest single Graduation Day, which features co-writer Katy Steele.
For Temperley, the show isn't just about connecting with audiences through his music, but also presents an immersive experience for the audience.
"I also have a few visuals that I project on a big screen behind me, which just kind of helps tell the story behind the songs," Mr Temperley said.
He will bring his tour to Bathurst on Saturday, September 10.
The show kicks off at 6pm, at the Victoria Hotel. Tickets are available on eventbrite.
"Come on down and have a glass of wine with us."
