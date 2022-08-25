CARTER Lamperd entered the Australian Kart Championship this year just hoping to make his presence felt among the top 10 over the five round series.
However, not only did talented Bathurst driver secure the Cadet 9 runner-up prize he also named the most improved driver among the cadet class at the Australian Kart Championship Gala Awards held at Newcastle on Sunday.
It's a well earned reward for Lamperd, who picked up several round podium results with his DR Racing team.
Lamperd entered 2022 as the Rotax NSW State Titles' Mirco Max champion and with a newfound level of confidence, having only been involved in the sport for two years.
This year he went on to claim a third placing in the AKC's opening round at Port Melbourne and a runner-up finish in the third round held at the Hume International Raceway in Victoria.
Lamperd's father, Mick, said it's been a special year for his son in his campaign across the country.
"That was fought over five rounds in Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales. Every track in that series was new to him, except the New South Wales one, so he's done very well," he said.
"The goal was to be in the top 10 this year at a national level and he certainly got off to a flying start by making the podium at the first round, so obviously his goals and expectations changed from there.
"He struggled in the next round at South Australia but found the podium again in Victoria, so he was delighted. It's a high level competition so he exceeded everyone's expectations."
Lamperd rounded out his season with a fifth placing in last Friday's final race of the season at Newcastle after starting the race in ninth.
That results saw him finish runner-up in the championship behind Tasmania's Cruz Kelly.
The spoils were plentiful for the talented Bathurst junior.
"We were at the gala awards dinner and he was extremely nervous about accepting his trophy and making his speech in front of about 300 people," Mike Lamperd said.
"After winning that he was then called up as the most improved cadet driver where he won a trophy that was probably half the size of him, plus a $1,000 cheque for Maxxis Tyers.
"He also picked up a $1,000 cheque to Vortex Engines for coming second in the championship.
"He's improved out of sight. He would have liked to have podiumed more but he was consistent, and that's how he was successful in the championship. He was always running inside that top five and that's how he built up the points."
Preparations are already underway for Lamperd's 2023 campaign, where he'll take the step up to Cadet 12.
"He'll be running the same engine and chassis, it's just that the restrictor is removed from the exhaust, which limits the horsepower," his father said.
"We've done a bit of practice at our local track with that setup already to help him get ready."
Lamperd still has the Karting NSW (KNSW) titles at Dubbo and the Australia State Titles at Newcastle to contest before the season is done.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
