LAST round was the breakthrough, will this Saturday be the decisive blow?
Bathurst Bushrangers want lightning to strike twice when they welcome the Dubbo Demons to town for the AFL Central West senior women's preliminary final at George Park 1.
Bushrangers stunned the Demons last Saturday in a low scoring but tough three-point victory in the last round of the regular season.
It was the first time this season the Bushrangers beat a side other than the Orange Tigers and they're keen for it not to be a one-off moment.
With a couple of players to make their return for the preliminary final Bushrangers are feeling confident they've got what it takes to play the spoiler for the second time in the space of seven days.
One of those making their way back into the Bushrangers side is captain Ciara Kearns.
Kearns, who comes back after dislocating her shoulder, said it's exciting to see the team hitting their stride before the do-or-die game.
"Over the last five to six weeks we've just been building and building. We've talked about it all season that we have plenty of promise, we've just got to follow through," she said.
"Getting the win last week was such a positive thing for the girls, in particular for a few of them who missed out when we played them last time in Dubbo. It's a great hit out for this game.
"It's a real confidence builder for this weekend."
The win for the Bushrangers was a real shock to the core of a competition that's been dominated by two clubs throughout the season.
Grand final-bound Bathurst Giants and the Demons were locked in a great battle for the minor premiership, which came right down to the final few weeks.
In that time Bushrangers continued to plug along in third place - unable to move up or down the ladder over the last month of the competition - but the team haven't been short on motivation in that time.
Kearns said the win over the Demons made the work that they put in over that period feel worthwhile.
"The belief is there," she said.
"We've shown a lot of intent at our training and in our games and everyone's been pushing so hard. Getting that win has really sparked belief in the girls that they can achieve more."
This Saturday's game is expected to be a faster affair than the week before, should the rain stay clear in the lead up to the weekend.
It's sure to give the game a different complexion.
"One of the big things is that we're on a different field. Our team tends to thrive in space but we move up to George Park 1 for this one, which is slightly smaller," Kearns said.
"That favours a Dubbo a little more but I think it will be great for us to use that breaking off our half back flank, which we did really well over the weekend.
"I think it'll be a battle through the midfield. When we played them up in Dubbo I think we won in the midfield but in last weekend's game I'd say Dubbo's midfield won over us.
"I'd say that that'll be a big difference going into this weekend - how the midfielders pull through and what those deliveries into the forward 50 look like."
Kearns said it'll be great to gain a small numbers boost for the preliminary final.
"Chloe [Loukes], who plays full back for us this year and has been doing an awesome job, is back this weekend," she said.
"Laura Salter's back in as well. There's a few pieces we were missing last week so it will be great to see them back on the field.
"There's a few girls who would be back for the grand final as well if we can make it through so hopefully we can have a big game."
First bounce in the preliminary final will be 12.30pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
