Western Advocate

Touring author Fiona McArthur has Bathurst connections

August 30 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of bestselling author Fiona McArthur's sons studied at CSU Bathurst, so she knows the city.

SPORT plays a big part in bestselling author Fiona McArthur's connections to Bathurst.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.