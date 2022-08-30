SPORT plays a big part in bestselling author Fiona McArthur's connections to Bathurst.
The writer will be in the city next month as part of a tour of country NSW to promote the release of her new novel The Opal Miner's Daughter, but she won't be all at sea among the CBD streets.
"I can't wait to visit you again," she said of Bathurst.
"We have five sons and have fond memories of watching Farrer [Memorial Agricultural High School at Tamworth] rugby team play St Stannies with our youngest son, in Bathurst.
"We had a roomful of boys all thrilled to look out over the track - we stayed at the Rydges there on the Mountain. Such a fabulous spot.
"Of course, we took a drive around Mount Panorama then and no doubt will do it again when we visit."
McArthur's country NSW tour began at Lightning Ridge - where her new book is set - and will take her to the Grenfell Booklovers' Festival in mid-September.
She will be at Bathurst Library on Saturday, September 24 at 2.30pm before moving on to Orange and Dubbo.
She said she is familiar with the city's most famous sporting export: the Bathurst 1000.
"Our boys had the race on for hours most years until they left home," she said.
"Our second-eldest studied human movement and business at Charles Sturt, so Bathurst was his home for four years, too.
"It's a great town."
The Opal Miner's Daughter - described as a "moving, heartwarming story about new life and new loves" - follows obstetrician Riley Brand as she leaves the city in search of her mother, who's left her marriage to pursue a passion for opal mining.
Taking up a short-term posting in the community, Riley bonds with the GP working alongside her as they are thrown together in challenging ways.
McArthur is a former rural midwife herself who has drawn on her experience to inspire her novels.
Bookings are essential for the Fiona McArthur event at Bathurst Library. Call 6333 6281.
