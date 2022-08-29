Early work on first stage of Great Western Highway upgrade through Blue Mountains is close

A CONSULTATION group is being put together to contribute to the design of a new bridge at Medlow Bath in another indication that the multi-billion dollar upgrade of the Great Western Highway is close to starting.
The $4.5 billion upgrade, in which the highway will be duplicated between Lithgow and Katoomba, was announced in Bathurst in the lead-up to the 2019 NSW election and various pieces of the puzzle have been put in place since.
Successful tenderers for the duplication from Lithgow to Little Hartley and Katoomba to Blackheath are set to be announced later this year.
Before then, though, early work on the Medlow Bath section of the upgrade (between Bellevue Crescent and Station Street), which is being treated separately to the Katoomba to Blackheath section, is due to start late this year.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said community members who want to have a say on the design of the Medlow Bath pedestrian bridge are being asked to nominate for a consultation group.
"We all want the bridge to complement the heritage-listed train station and one of Australia's most iconic heritage hotels - the Hydro Majestic," Mr Farraway said.
"Consultation group members will have the opportunity to look more closely at how the design of the bridge has been developed and comment on what they like or don't like about the design options being considered."
Transport for NSW says the Medlow Bath section of the upgrade will include widening the highway through the village to provide two lanes of traffic in both directions; new lights at Bellevue Crescent; a shared pathway; and a pedestrian bridge to provide safer access across the highway to Medlow Bath train station.
Transport for NSW says it will continue to work closely with Heritage NSW and Blue Mountains City Council on the bridge design.
The Medlow Bath Action Group has previously said that the highway duplication through its village "will turn the town centre into a five-lane freight corridor wedged between the Hydro Majestic Hotel and the train station, both heritage listed".
