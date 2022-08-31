Court decision raises concerns about security of motor sport in Bathurst

A RECENT court decision regarding the operation of Goulburn's Wakefield Park Raceway has got some worried it has set a dangerous precedent that could one day affect Mount Panorama's motor sport activities.
Wakefield Park has been operating as a permanent race track for nearly 30 years, but its future is in serious doubt after the imposition of strict noise limits by Commissioner Tim Horton in July, 2022.
His judgment followed NSW Land and Environment Court proceedings in March, where circuit owner Benalla Auto Club was challenging Goulburn Mulwaree Council's July, 2021 consent conditions for the raceway.
Benalla Auto Group general manager Stephen Whyte told the Western Advocate that very few events will be able to be held as a result of the requirement to have respite days, making the facility "economically unviable".
He said the new noise limits were even stricter than what the council had sought, leaving both parties shocked after the decision was handed down.
"We went into it on opposing sides, but we've both come out of it with the belief that it's not suitable and perhaps it shouldn't have been the result that it was," Mr Whyte said.
Wakefield Park is massive asset, contributing around $35 million to the Goulburn economy each year.
If it is unable to operate, the community loses that income.
In the wake of Mr Horton's decision, Benalla Auto Group is hoping for state government assistance to protect the facility and clarity around what obligations need to be fulfilled to construct and operate racing circuits.
"Effectively right now because the Land and Environment Court has passed a judgment down, we need some state government assistance and we need that sooner rather than later to keep the future of Wakefield Park in mind, but also to keep all of the township and all of those businesses that rely on Wakefield gainfully employed," Mr Whyte said.
He has been in talks with Bathurst councillor Ian North about the situation Wakefield Park is in, with both men concerned about the potential economic ramifications of the court decision.
They know there is a lot at stake if motor sport activities aren't sustainable.
"There's things that appear in the world at the moment and, unfortunately, motor sport and events in general are finding themselves under greater scrutiny," Mr Whyte said.
"Whilst we're all willing to work in the parameters of regulations and law, there's some things that we actually need our government and state government and the bodies to come in and help us with and assist us with so that we understand we have some longevity and to futureproof things so we're not at risk of being shut down."
Cr North said he is very much concerned about what this situation, which ultimately began with residents' noise complaints, could mean for other circuits.
Bathurst is home to the iconic Mount Panorama circuit, but Bathurst Regional Council also plans to build a second circuit in the precinct.
Cr North fears that, now there is a precedent, similar restrictions could end up being placed on circuits in Bathurst should a development application determination ever be challenged in the Land and Environment Court.
"If we start limiting what we do and Bathurst loses something that's been part of its fabric and culture for a long time, can you imagine what it would do to Bathurst, the region, the NSW and the Australian economic," he said.
"... It's not scaremongering, that is a very real fear that I have. We need to make sure that motor racing, for the grassroots up, that they're allowed to do it."
Cr North has already made representations to local member and deputy premier Paul Toole about the situation.
He said Bathurst council needs to unite behind the Benalla Auto Group in this fight to protect motor sport and what the industry does for communities like Bathurst.
"I've said to my council that this is a very real threat," he said.
