The road to 1000 wins is a long one with many bumps along the way, but harness racing trainer/driver Mat Rue has reached his destination.
The 32-year-old notched up the impressive milestone at the start of August at the Parkes Harness Racing Club, which was quite sentimental given he drove his first ever winner at the same track in 2005.
But like most people in the industry, Mr Rue's love for harness racing began well before that first victory.
Growing up in Canowindra with a father who trained as a hobby, Mr Rue was bitten by the bug early in life.
Though dabbling in other sports, it was harness racing that he really took to.
"It's pretty much all I wanted to do really. I did other things, I played a lot of cricket growing up but was never going to be Michael Clarke either so I thought I better get better at the horses," Mr Rue said laughing.
"I was always mad about it though when I was young, and like everyone I got my trial licence at 15 and then was racing at 16."
It was at the age of 19 when Mr Rue made his way to Bathurst to work for a leading trainer in Bernie Hewitt.
Working with a bigger stable really taught Mr Rue a lot and took his driving to the next level.
"I learnt crazy amounts there. You don't realise how green you are until you go and work for someone who's been a professional for so long," he said.
After three years in Bathurst, Mr Rue made the move to Cobbitty to work for another leading stable - Luke and Belinda McCarthy.
It was there that he won the biggest race of his career, the 2013 Miracle Mile.
The Group 1 status event is one of the biggest races in the industry and gave Mr Rue the biggest thrill of his career.
"I don't think I'll ever top that one but you always try," he said.
"It was crazy really, to think back on it now it's still unbelievable to think that it really happened."
After concentrating on his driving career and gaining some terrific experience, including a five-month stint in America, Mr Rue decided to begin his training career.
Since then, he has been lucky enough to train some handy horses including Callmequeenbee, Ziggy Rocks, Authoritative, Mymatepog and Izzy Watt.
But pacer Fouroeight takes the cake in terms of favouritism.
Having won 28 races and over $300,000 in prize money, the ride Fouroeight has taken Mr Rue on is one he will always remember.
"We've been really lucky with some of the horses we've had but Fouroeight is far and wide the best one," he said.
"Anything to do with him was awesome really. The Shirley Turnbull [Memorial] I rate only a length behind winning the Miracle Mile with the thrill it gave me.
"He was just a lot of fun."
While Mr Rue didn't train the horse he scored his 1000th win on, the victory was just as exciting.
Trained by Darren Harris, it was not only the horses first win but the trainer's as well and Mr Rue said he wouldn't have had it any other way.
"I've known the Harris family since I was a kid so I reckon it was the perfect way to do it," he said.
Mr Rue thanked everyone who has supported him during his career and helped him reach the 1000 milestone.
In addition to the trainers and owners who have trusted him to drive their horses and given him advice along the way, Mr Rue thanked the amazing staff he has had in his barn.
Tom Pay, Aaron Williams, Christine Brodie and Daryl Jones have all played a big role in the success or Mr Rue's stable.
"There's so many people involved in the sport who are just the nicest people you'll ever come across," he said.
"There's a lot of people who have helped me get to where I am today and I'm very grateful to all of them."
