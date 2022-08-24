POLICE have praised drivers for heeding police warnings as alpine conditions descended on the region overnight Wednesday.
Chifley Police District Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said drivers have shown extreme caution and followed advice from police, since they issued a road safety alert on Monday evening.
Police issued the road safety alert ahead of the extreme weather conditions which hit Bathurst and its surrounds on Tuesday, with black ice and snow falls reported at various locations.
Chief Inspector Cogdell said emergency services closed roads in the Blue Mountains, where a couple of heavy vehicles had jack-knifed, but locally there have been no reports of major traffic incidents overnight despite the icy road conditions.
In addition to snow falls at Yetholme, police were advised of black ice on sections of the highway as well as in town.
"Even in Stewart Street, we had reports of black ice forming on the road, so it's really good people have been slowing down and driving to the conditions," Chief Inspector Cogdell said.
He said police were very happy there were no crashes reported, and hoped drivers would remain vigilant until the conditions improve.
"We are hoping conditions will ease on the roads by [Wednesday] evening, so thank you to all drivers who have been using the roadway in a responsible manner," he said.
Heavy snow and black ice caused havoc across the Blue Mountains with both main arterial roads in and out of the region closed on Wednesday morning, following a freezing day where much of the region copped at least a small flurry of snow.
Deputy premier Paul Toole confirmed at around 6am on August 24 both the Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road were shut due to the conditions.
Train services across the mountains is experiencing delays due to "heavy snow and ice on the tracks".
Both roads were eventually opened by mid morning on Wednesday.
