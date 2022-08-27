IN recent days we've had the astonishing news that scientists are going to have a crack at reversing the extinction of the thylacine, aka the Tassie tiger.

This charismatic marsupial is emblematic of what happens when you suddenly introduce guns and massive landclearing to a part of the world that had been under the care of Indigenous peoples since time immemorial.

This new way of running the world had many casualties, one of which was the disappearance of this unusual carnivore.

Now, almost 90 years since the last thylacine is thought to have walked the earth, an expensive project partly backed by the movie star Hemsworth brothers is looking to bring it back to life.

While the project has captured imaginations across the world, I can't fire up any enthusiasm for it.

I love science, and my own life has become bound up with scientific discoveries about genes and disease (I have the BRCA1 gene mutation, putting me at massively elevated risk of breast and ovarian cancer). I'm not against experimentation.

But the problem with this particular project is that it carries the idea that we can "solve" the extinction crisis by means of a techno-fix.

Maybe we can, here and there, for particular animals, but these heroic projects (there's another afoot to resurrect the woolly mammoth) do nothing to slow the accelerating loss of biodiversity in the world today.

If we save the odd "special" animal, it might signal that we can "relax" because we can always bring them back at some indistinct time in the future.

But we can't afford to relax. As we've seen during the pandemic, we humans are threaded in to web of life.

We might try, but we can never fully control it; we need to learn how to live inside it.

Biodiversity is our ticket to flourishing on this planet. This means putting a lot more time and energy into less "sexy" projects like stopping habitat loss.