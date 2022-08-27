Western Advocate

Maybe it would be better if we didn't let these species become extinct in the first place | Eco News

By Tracy Sorensen
August 27 2022 - 12:00am
A thylacine in captivity. Photo: National Film and Sound Archive

IN recent days we've had the astonishing news that scientists are going to have a crack at reversing the extinction of the thylacine, aka the Tassie tiger.

