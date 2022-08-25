SHE'S tasted premiership success as a goal scoring centre back in soccer, she's tasted league premiership success as a skilled halfback, now Sarah Colman wants to taste rugby union premiership success too.
The talented 21-year-old was amongst a handful of rugby league recruits who decided to sign up as a Bathurst Bulldog for the first time ahead of the 2022 Ferguson Cup season.
Though it took Colman and her fellow league converts like Poorsha McPhillamy, Charlotte Graham, Zoe and Mia Lee and Lauren Roels, time to adjust to the 15-a-side code, they have proven to be major assets.
They have also joined their fellow Bulldogs in developing a passion for rugby union.
"I've just always loved playing footy and obviously playing for the [Panorama] Platypi, a lot of those girls played with the Dogs, so I came on over and basically I loved it straight away," Colman said.
"I just love having hands on the ball and creating opportunities for other people."
Creating opportunities is something Colman has done plenty of in her rookie season with Bulldogs.
She's been deployed in a host of roles too - five-eighth, scrumhalf, inside centre and fullback.
Colman has also had kicking duties and though kicking an oval ball off a tee is very different to sinking the boot into a round ball off the turf as she does in soccer, the versatile back has picked up a swag of goals.
She also gets filthy on herself when she misses.
"It is big pressure, I missed one last weekend so I'll try and make up for it this weekend," Colman said.
"I hate missing, I hate it."
Last weekend was the major semi-final against the Dubbo Kangaroos.
Though the Bulldogs tested the undefeated minor premiers, they went down 19-3.
It means that this Saturday the Bulldogs will face Forbes in the preliminary final.
To keep their hopes of a sixth consecutive premiership alive, Bullldogs must win. Though there is naturally pressure given the do-or-die scenario, Colman's overwhelming feeling is one of excitement.
"I was more excited that we could play another game so I get to play another game of footy," she said.
"Obviously you want to keep a premiership run going, but Dubbo are tough opposition. We'll give it a red hot crack if we make the grand final."
Bulldogs will go into the preliminary final, to be played at Cowra, as the favourites.
Not only has the Bathurst side defeated Forbes three times this season already, it hasn't conceded a single point to the Platypi with 27-0, 42-0 and 45-0 scorelines.
Though Colman is confident she and her team-mates can get the job done, she knows Forbes must be respected.
"I think it will be a really good game. We watched them play last weekend and got some really good tips from there," she said.
"They've got a few good forwards, a few good backs, they've got good players consistently throughout, but I think we've got the better side and I think we'll get up.
"I think if we just play our game then we'll definitely get the job done."
If Bulldogs win they will earn a spot in alongside Dubbo Roolettes in the grand final at Ashwood Park.
On a personal level, it would keep Colman in contention to make it three premierships this year.
She already won a Western Women's Rugby League title with the Panorama Platypi opens and in the Bathurst District Football women's premier league competition, Colman's Panorama FC team is a lock for the minor premiership.
"Fingers crossed, it would be pretty exciting," Colman said.
"I'm pretty keen to get it done with soccer, it would be a three-peat, and my first year of footy, it would be nice to get two grand final wins under the belt."
Saturday's Ferguson Cup preliminary final against Forbes in Cowra kicks off at 11.15am.
