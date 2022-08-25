Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Buzz Lika Bee makes most of ideal trip to win at Bathurst Paceway

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 25 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOLDING ON: Buzz Lika Bee won by a neck at Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night. Photo: ALEXANDER GRANT

A SLOW tempo, a sit behind the leader and plenty of space to launch a run for home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.