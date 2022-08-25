A SLOW tempo, a sit behind the leader and plenty of space to launch a run for home.
All the ingredients were in place for Nathan Turnbull's Buzz Lika Bee to succeed at Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night and the four-year-old cooked up a storm.
Mitch Turnbull drove his brother's gelding to victory by a neck in the Bathurst Panthers Pace (1,730 metres), with Buzz Lika Bee ($6) holding off a late sprint from Shoulda Passed ($7.50, Jack Buckman) to claim his first victory since joining his new stable.
When Turnbull was able to comfortably to take a sit from the inside gate behind Leah Shannon and then cruise around in a leisurely opening half of 63.1 seconds he knew he was in with a great chance.
Then, on the bend for home, Bernie Hewitt's race favourite Art Thou Lexy ($3.30, Jason Hewitt) faded out of the picture to provide Buzz Lika Bee plenty of space to charge home.
Buzz Lika Bee wasn't completely focused all the way to the line but he had enough to see off the charges to his outside from Shoulda Passed and Glamour Fox ($8, Ashlee Grives).
"From the good draw I ended up getting a good run and I was able to hold them out early, and then was able to take a sit by the first corner. It was a really good run," Mitch Turnbull said.
"The favourite was chasing around the corner and I knew I still had a fair bit of horse under me. I felt good then. The main thing at that point was just wanting my horse to sprint really well and it went straight past the leader, but it pulled up waiting for a mate.
"It had one come out wide but luckily I was able to hold him off. That other horse woke him up a bit for a second sprint."
Buzz Lika Bee's gate speed was strong but Turnbull wasn't willing to burn a little extra power to hold out gate three starter Leah Shannon.
Art Thou Lexy got to the death seat from gate four but never raced completely settled, and spent most of her run with her head turned towards the outside of the track.
The favourite drifted backwards on the bend, forcing Ash Grives' Glamour Fox to pull out three wide to continue its run.
Buzz Lika Bee passed Leah Shannon inside the last 100m of the race but both Glamour Fox and Shoulda Passed - who flew home from the rear of the field - loomed as big threats.
Turnbull's runner held on to win in a 2:00.1 mile rate.
It's the first taste of success for the Betterthancheddar gelding who arrived up from Victoria earlier this year.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
