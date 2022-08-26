Western Advocate
St Pat's to face Orange CYMS in Group 10 league tag grand final

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 26 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:30am
St Pat's is aiming for a fourth consecutive Group 10 league tag premiership this Saturday. The Saints will face Orange CYMS in the decider. Pictured supplied

IT'S a wait that has been 1,075 days long, but come this Saturday St Pat's will finally get the chance to defend its Group 10 league tag premiership.

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

