IT'S a wait that has been 1,075 days long, but come this Saturday St Pat's will finally get the chance to defend its Group 10 league tag premiership.
Since the Saints won the 2019 decider there has been an entire season cancelled and a finals series abandoned due to COVID-19.
This season has had its issues too with forfeits and byes, but the six-team competition has now come down to the Saints and Orange CYMS.
They'll square off in the decider this Saturday at Carrington Park.
"It feels like a long time since we've been in a grand final, the girls are pretty pumped though, they were pretty excited after we won last Sunday," Saints captain-coach Mish Somers said.
As Somers indicates, the Saints' path to the grand final this season involved surviving a preliminary final against Orange Hawks.
They found themselves in that sudden-death scenario after a 16-6 loss to CYMS in the major semi-final.
That loss ended a 59-game winning streak, but Somers can now see a positive in that.
"I think a bit of pressure is off us, we're still one of those top two teams up there, but it does take a bit of pressure off now we don't have that undefeated status, it gets the monkey off the back a little bit," she said.
Though not undefeated this season, the Saints are still in line to make it four consecutive league tag premierships this Saturday.
The title streak began in 2017 with a 16-12 win over Hawks in the decider.
The next two years the Saints beat the Hawks on grand final day as well, to the tune of 16-6 and 10-4.
If the Saints beat CYMS this Saturday, it will form the longest Group 10 premiership streak in any grade since the era of the Oberon Tigers in first grade between 1961-67.
But defending a premiership isn't easy and as CYMS highlighted in the major semi-final, they are a unit that deserves respect.
"They're a quality side, they've come a long way and their coach Adam Gibson has done a great job with those girls this year," Somers said.
"I think it will be a really good game on Saturday and whoever makes the least mistakes will win the game.
"They've got a lot of speed across the park, but also a lot of experience, so yeah, I think it will come down to who can hold their nerve on grand final day.
"I think across the park we're quiet evenly matched when we're full strength and they're full strength, hopefully our young ones will step up like they have the last few weeks and it will be a really good game of footy."
The younger members of the Saints squad have certainly been good, but Somers also has an experienced core that could prove critical on Saturday.
Ten members of the 2019 premiership winning outfit will be there this Saturday.
"I think that experience can play a part on how to handle yourself on grand final day, don't let the nerves get the better of you, use them appropriately on the field," Somers said.
"We've got Erin [Naden] again this week which helps us with a bit of structure at the back. Cheynoah Merchant had an awesome game last week and I'm looking forward to her starring again this week, Darcie Morrison and Meredith Jones are always good competitors and will lead from the front this weekend.
"Hopefully we get a big home crowd there, there's a bit of talk from the other codes St Pat's are in they'll come down and support."
Saturday's grand final at Carrington Park will kick-off at 2pm.
