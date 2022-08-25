IT was supposed to be a rebuilding year, but instead season 2022 has seen the under 17 Bathurst Giants again involved in an AFL Central West game of thrones.
In recent years the under 17s competition has been a battle between the Giants and Orange Tigers, and once again this season it has come down to the fierce rivals.
On one hand you have the minor premiership winning Tigers who are hungry to sit on the throne for the first time since 2019.
Then there are the Giants, the defending champions who will give everything to avoid being dethroned.
"Basically ever since I've been involved with this side, over the previous four years, Orange has been the main rival," Giants coach Brad Broes said.
"It is a cracking rivalry that we have with the Tigers. It is really intense, we don't want to give up our throne yet, but they really want it."
The last time an under 17s grand final was staged was in 2020, the Giants beating the Tigers 7-11-53 to 2-3-15.
Last year the Giants won nine of nine, but before getting the chance to play a grand final COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the season.
There were a host of changes to the Giants squad at the start of 2022 and Broes felt the club's time as an under 17s heavyweight might be over.
But the young talents who are first year under 17s have fired.
"I can't actually believe it after the turnover of players we had at the end of last year. We were certainly looking at this year as it was going to be a redeveloping one, that's for sure," Broes said.
"We had 10 guys come up from last year's under 14s team, so it was a very young side, and I though our era had come to an end and we'd just start rebuilding.
"We've been quite fortunate, we've been in every highest age one [junior grand final] since the club first started. It's a nice thing to hang your hat on."
The Giants and Tigers have played each other four times this season, with the head-to-head split at two wins apiece.
The first three meetings were close with winning margins of nine, seven and six points and though the Tigers beat the Giants 9-7-61 to 1-2-8 in round 11, Broes said not to read too much into that result.
"We went over there with 14 which never helps, but in saying that we didn't play well to the conditions either," he said.
"I'd have to say it's a fairly even match across the board."
Broes has been assisted in the coaching role this year by Steve Mann and together they've guided the Giants to seven regular season wins then an eight-point victory in last Sunday's semi-final against Dubbo.
"He's been phenomenal, we owe a lot of our success to what he's brought in this year," Broes said of Mann.
This Sunday the coaches will do their best from the sideline, while on the field they'll be looking to co-captains Jenson Brown and Fergus Mann to lead the way.
"Ferg runs through the middle and Jenson is one of our targets in the forward line, he's really reliable," Broes said.
"They're two senior guys and Jenson has been with the club since we started, this is his last year as a junior.
"We've got a handful of top age boys, we've got about eight, that have done a super job for us this year and over the years, so to be able to send them out on a high would be really nice."
As for what will be key in the last battle in the 2022 game of thrones, Broes said it will be starting strong then maintaining the effort across all four quarters.
"I think that's what it will come down to, if a side can get out of the blocks early then it would certainly be advantageous," he said.
"It's probably going to be who can persevere for the longest, there was a game where we were up by five goals going into the last break and we ended up winning by a goal."
Sunday's grand final between the Giants and Tigers will start at 2pm at George Park 2.
