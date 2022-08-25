Western Advocate

Crews undertaking drainage and pavement works on Bridle Track diversion

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 1 2022 - 11:04pm, first published August 25 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monaghan's Bluff

FULL through access of the Bridle Track is expected by the end of the year, but works have been slowed by recent wet weather.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.