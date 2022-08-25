Crews undertaking drainage and pavement works on Bridle Track diversion

FULL through access of the Bridle Track is expected by the end of the year, but works have been slowed by recent wet weather.
The NSW Government originally announced $2 million in funding towards the project back in September 2018, following years campaigning by local action groups.
Work finally commenced to build a detour around Monaghan's Bluff in February last year, after the acquisition of several properties to allow a detour to be built.
"The diversion is now aligned from one end to the other and crews are still undertaking draining and pavement works," Bathurst Regional Council works manager Simon Armitage said.
"The wet weather has slowed works.
"The Bridle Track is expected to be open for 4WD access only by the end of the year."
The Bridle Track is a historic trail that links Bathurst and Hill End.
It has been closed sporadically since opening back in the 1850s, most recently closing as a through road back in 2010 due to a landslide at Monaghan's Bluff caused from heavy rainfall.
Once works are completed, it's expected the new track will remain as 4WD access only.
