WHEN it comes to the big games you want your experienced players to steer the ship and avoid help you avoid crashing out from the finals journey.
Bathurst Giants' Shaun Noyen has often found himself behind that wheel, steering many finals campaigns across the AFL Central West senior competitions for nearly 15 years.
Advertisement
This Saturday's upcoming preliminary final against the Dubbo Demons at George Park 1 is a moment that the Noyen and the Giants have waited two years for, after last season's finals series never eventuated due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
In the 2021 season a strong Giants squad earned direct qualification through to the grand final but this time around they have an extra game in front of them if they want to be there again.
Noyen said the pain of missing out on a chance to win the club's first senior men's premiership was strong at the time, and memories of that are great motivation for the team to try and earn a meeting with rivals Bushrangers in the decider.
"It's great to finally get back to a finals series, especially after last year when we couldn't even play finals due to COVID. That was a bummer, but now we're at the point where we can finally see who gets the flag," he said.
"Even though we don't have the same squad that we had last year we're still very competitive and we're keen to go through and hopefully get the flag."
Favouritism lies with the Giants this Saturday.
Not only have they won their past three games against the Demons but they also have the crucial home ground advantage, thanks to the Bushrangers' victory over Dubbo in the last round of the regular season.
They'll be aiming to qualify for the decider for a third successive year, after they reached their maiden grand final in 2020.
For Noyen this Saturday adds to his growing list of finals series appearances.
"I've lost count of how many I've had," he laughed.
"I started my first grade career in 2008 and there's only a couple of finals games that I've missed, and that was due to my ACL being busted. Besides that I've had a finals appearance every year since."
Giants enter the preliminary final down on match time after last round's game against the Orange Tigers was abandoned due to poor playing conditions.
Their previous game - a 19-point loss to the Bushrangers - and the run towards the finals has been full of encouraging moments.
Those were easy to notice in the Giants' past two games against the Demons, where brilliant starts from the Bathurst club helped set up their wins.
Noyen said more of the same is needed in this weekend's sudden death scenario.
"We have to be switched on the first quarter and running on with it all the way through, especially with that home ground advantage," he said.
Advertisement
"Having the home ground is huge, especially when it saves you a two and a half hour drive, because that's a long trip at any time of the season - whether it's a final or a regular season round. It'll be great to have the home crowd support, which definitely gives you a lift mentally as well.
"The main thing with Dubbo is that they're a very tall side so we need to match them with our fitness and keep the ball at ground level and do what we do best - run them off their legs.
"Hopefully it'll be a Bathurst versus Bathurst final, which it should be."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.