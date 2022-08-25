The Daffodil Wig Library and Bathurst Can Assist branch have both gained terrific contributions following a successful Daffodil Day fundraiser.
The wig library's Mandy Wilding and Heather Larnach joined forces with local florist Vanessa Pringle for the fourth time to raise money, and the day was a huge success, exceeding expectations.
After selling 600 bunches of daffodils last year, the goal for this year's fundraiser was 1000 and the ladies were thrilled to sell out.
"We're absolutely stoked," Ms Pringle said.
"Overwhelmed with the support of Bathurst, it's amazing."
To help reach this goal, there were bunches sold at Macquarie Medi Spa Bathurst and Brilliant Street Café in addition to Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs.
With the support of some generous businesses and residents who made extra donations, the fundraiser totaled over $12,000.
Normally all funds are donated to the wig library, but this year Ms Wilding and Ms Larnach decided to split the money with Can Assist Bathurst.
Ms Wilding said the wig library has done very well out of the Daffodil Day fundraiser over the last few years so they decided to share the proceeds with another local worthy cause.
"Can Assist look after people who need financial support [during cancer treatment], that can be helping them with things like pharmaceutical bills and travel costs." she said.
Ms Wilding and Ms Larnach started the Daffodil Wig Library around nine years ago to provide support to people suffering from hair loss.
While many people who use the wig library have lost their hair due to cancer treatment, some have other health issues like autoimmune diseases and alopecia.
It's the money donated and raised by the Bathurst community that allows the organisation to provide this service.
The Daffodil Wig Library and Can Assist Bathurst were very thankful to everyone who showed their support.
"We've been able to help a lot of people in the community," Ms Wilding said.
"Heather and I appreciate what Vanessa's done for us over the last four years and continues to do.
"And the generosity of the Bathurst community is overwhelming."
