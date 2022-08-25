Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Good News

Daffodil Wig Library overwhelmed by the support following annual fundraiser

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated August 25 2022 - 10:31am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daffodil Day fundraiser 2022

The Daffodil Wig Library and Bathurst Can Assist branch have both gained terrific contributions following a successful Daffodil Day fundraiser.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.