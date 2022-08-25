Drunk driver with 'horrendous reading' flipped car in Kelso

A drunk driver who crashed his car after his girlfriend dumped him via text message had a "horrendous" blood alcohol reading of almost five times the legal limit, a court has heard.
James England, 34, of Miriyan Drive, Kelso, blew 0.235 after rolling his car in Willow Drive just before 7.30pm on July 23.
The court heard England failed to take a right-hand bend and crashed into a tree, before the car flipped onto its roof.
He managed to free himself from the Holden Commodore and was not seriously injured.
Police said England was unsteady on his feet and heavily slurring his words when they arrived on the scene.
Police said England told them he did not know how much alcohol he had drunk, but that he had been drinking since 9am and had his last drink five minutes before the crash.
Police told the court England's actions presented an extreme danger to other road users, saying it was pure luck that neither England nor an innocent member of the public was killed or seriously injured.
Prior to the crash, England had forced entry into his ex-girlfriend's house, breaking the door's chain lock, according to police documents before the court.
Earlier the same day, the court heard that England's ex-girlfriend woke to find England in her bedroom.
England pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to high-range PCA, intimidation and damage property charges.
Defence lawyer Evan Dowd said while his client's offending was "serious and dramatic", his behaviour was out of character.
He said England was upset about his relationship ending and had been at a friend's house where he had drunk alcohol "at great speed".
Mr Dowd said England was single, with no children, and worked as an assistant to a truck driver.
Since his offending, England had taken steps to deal with the break-up, he said.
Magistrate Ellis said while England's offending was serious, he had been completely accepting of his bad behaviour from the get-go.
"Every relationship breakdown is tragic, hard to deal with, painful and takes adjustment, but everyone who has had human interaction has suffered a breakdown," she said.
In sentencing, she told England: "You've given me three serious problems, so I'll give you three different sets of results."
On the intimidation charge, England was placed on a 12-month Community Corrections Order with supervision, and with no drugs or alcohol not prescribed by a doctor.
For the charge of damaging property, he was convicted and placed on a 12-month Community Corrections Order.
On the high range PCA, which Ms Ellis described as a "horrendous reading", England was convicted and fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for eight months, which was backdated to July 23, with an interlock order for 24 months.
