Coffee club getting women out and socialising

A NEW group has been launched for women to connect and enjoy a coffee in Bathurst.
Started by Katrina Duke after some overwhelming response on the Bathurst Our Town Facebook group, the group titled Bathurst Roses Ladies and Social Coffee Club held its first meet-up at the RSL on Thursday, August 11.
Ms Duke said she's hoping to meet twice a month.
"We'll probably do a weekday event and a weekend event," she said.
"We're on Bathurst Our Town on Facebook. That's where I put the post up and got a huge response from before. There was about 150-odd ladies that contacted me.
"It's a social group for ladies over 50. Some ladies have lived here in Bathurst their whole life and some ladies have just relocated to Bathurst, so they're new and don't really know many people."
The group was meant to meet for the first time last month, but was unable to due to COVID-19.
But Ms Duke said the pandemic has developed a hunger for people to get back out and start socialising again.
"I think COVID didn't help with people feeling isolated too," she said.
"I think people want to get out and about and start socialising again."
The group's first meeting was well attended, with over 30 women meeting up at the RSL.
"It was an absolutely wonderful turnout," she said.
"All the ladies are great and I love them to death. I really appreciate them coming and I feel privileged to be a part of their lives."
While it was a great opportunity for women to catch-up and socialise, Ms Duke also performed some songs by the late Olivia Newton-John.
