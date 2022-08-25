THE NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) has confirmed its Bathurst members will participate in a statewide strike on September 1.
It will be the third time this year that the Bathurst Hospital branch of the union has agreed to walk off the job.
Statewide industrial action has been taken on three other occasions in 2022, but the Bathurst members were unable to join in the last stop work action in June as staff numbers were too low.
This time, however, they will be walking off the job with their NSW colleagues for 24 hours, citing fatigue, safety issues and the need for better staff-to-patient ratios as some of the reasons behind their decision to strike.
They are planning to hold their biggest rally yet in an effort to raise awareness and drum up support for better working conditions.
Nurses and midwives are set to gather on the footpath out the front of the Bathurst Hospital heritage building at 11am on Thursday, September 1.
Branch president Kathi Hamilton is urging community members to join them at the rally.
"If we had community support there, it would be just fantastic, because we are doing this for our communities around NSW. That is part of the reason why we are fighting, because we are passionate about our patients," she said.
The statewide strike will commence at 7am on September 1 and conclude the following morning.
The recent NSWNMA vote found 94 per cent of public sector members confirmed were in favour of the strike.
During the 24-hour strike, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services.
NSWNMA general secretary, Shaye Candish, is hoping the NSW Government will take notice and make the vital changes health workers are calling for.
"Our members are angry, and they're fed up with being ignored. We indicated to the NSW government earlier this year that we needed an open and meaningful dialogue with them about safe staffing," she said.
"We still don't have mandated nurse-to-patient ratios in our public hospitals or health facilities and this is putting patients at risk. The NSW government is ignoring what's desperately needed to ensure patients are getting the best possible care in their local hospitals."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
