Western Advocate

Louisa Kelly's: Stars of Bathurst fundraiser a success

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated August 26 2022 - 2:33am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star of Bathurst Louisa Kelly dressed and ready to raise money for Cancer Council event. Picture by Phil Blatch

IT'S been two years since Louisa Kelly was diagnosed with cancer, yet she is still finding plenty of reasons to smile.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.