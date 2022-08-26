IT'S been two years since Louisa Kelly was diagnosed with cancer, yet she is still finding plenty of reasons to smile.
She was smiling particularly bright on August 21 as she held her fundraiser at The Fast Lane Coffee drive-thru, which saw $1 from every cup donated to the Cancer Council.
This fundraiser was in support of Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer event, in which Ms Kelly is one of the local legends that will perform a dance on the night.
"Basically, I just wanted to do something to raise awareness ... [and the fundraiser] went really, really well," Ms Kelly said.
Around $500 was raised on the day, with $300 from donations alone and another $200 from coffee purchases.
Ms Kelly was initially apprehensive about the dancing and rehearsal process but she has since found that "it is so much fun."
"I've used dancing as a way of finding myself," she said.
The process has served as a welcome distraction for Ms Kelly, who has been undergoing treatment since 2020 following her unexpected thyroid cancer diagnosis.
"I went in for a blood test with the GP, just because I was tired ... I then found out that I had a 2.8 centimetre tumour in my thyroid," Ms Kelly said.
Since then, Ms Kelly has undergone surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, as well as monthly blood tests and ultrasounds, and eight-weekly appointments in Sydney for positron emission tomography (PET) scans.
"It's a lot of travel ... I've become so used to being a pin cushion," she said.
Though the treatment process has been a lot for Ms Kelly, she has been incredibly grateful to her family and friends for their support, especially that of her father, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011.
Through their cancer diagnoses, Ms Kelly and her father have developed a bond that couldn't be created in any other way and frequently attend treatment appointments together.
"It's funny because we have this telepathic thing, we just know what each other's feeling," she said.
Between attending appointments regarding her own cancer treatments, and her father's treatments, Ms Kelly is also a single mother to two children with special needs.
Ms Kelly's six-year-old daughter Mia was born with a rare form of cerebral palsy, which affects her gross motor skills, and she has difficulty walking and performing basic physical tasks.
Her son Ethan, three, suffered a sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) incident early in his life and the effects of this are still being realised.
"We're just in the process of getting diagnoses for him," Ms Kelly said.
"We recently spent a few weeks in Westmead hospital for him; he had his tonsils, adenoids done, extra grommets and a rhinoplasty. We've also found out that he is partially deaf, so are going through the process to learn sign language."
Through all of this, Ms Kelly has been incredibly grateful to the community of Bathurst, which has been a constant support.
"Everybody is willing to help when you need it," Ms Kelly said.
"I don't think I would have been able to manage this well anywhere else."
Another major support for Ms Kelly is the Cancer Council itself, which provides financial assistance to those who need it most.
During her cancer treatments, Ms Kelly was forced to leave her job and is already $60,000 out of pocket between medical appointments, travel and accommodation.
"The Cancer Council have been really good. You can contact them ... and they can give funds to help you pay for fuel... they can give you gift cards to help you pay for groceries," Ms Kelly said.
The Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer event will be held Saturday, September 17 at the Bathurst Goldfields.
The event kicks off at 6pm and will include dancing, games, auctions and spectacular entertainment.
