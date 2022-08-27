2MCE Community Radio is open for tours as a part of Charles Sturt University's Open Day this Sunday, August 28.
Prospective university students, friends, and family are invited to come and see our broadcast studios.
They are some of the hands-on teaching spaces used by students studying the Bachelor of Communication.
Our communication students contribute to community radio across news and media, design and content creation, and strategic communication.
They produce local news and information, creative audio projects, podcasts, and specialist music programs.
They also contribute to writing and designing social media content, community announcements, sponsorship, and event management.
CSU Open Day guests taking part in the communication tour will also visit the National Radio News (NRN) newsroom, where we produce more than 100 bulletins a week for the community radio broadcasting sector.
NRN gives communication students valuable training and hands-on experience in producing hourly news bulletins.
They learn how to find the stories that matter to modern Australian audiences, source talent, produce and edit interviews, write copy, and present on-air.
Students who complete a cadetship with NRN join alumni who are highly sought after in newsrooms across the country.
The hands-on experience offered by 2MCE and NRN helps students kickstart their careers, with the Charles Sturt Communication course ranked in the top three nationally for graduate employment.
But you don't need to be a communication student to get involved with radio on campus.
Our student volunteers have been drawn from a wide range of disciplines over the years, including nursing, paramedics, business, human movement, teaching and psychology.
2MCE volunteers also come from our local community where people from a wide range of backgrounds enjoy working alongside university students.
