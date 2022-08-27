Western Advocate

Prospective students invited to see the studios as part of university open day

By Rebecca Wotzko
August 27 2022 - 1:00am
Student ambassadors David "Duck" Wilson and Tahlia Tranter.

2MCE Community Radio is open for tours as a part of Charles Sturt University's Open Day this Sunday, August 28.

