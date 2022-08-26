Bathurst publican has licence disqualified for mid-range PCA

A BATHURST publican has had his licence disqualified for mid-range PCA.
Timothy John Fagan, 41, of Keppel Street, Bathurst, made an appearance at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, August 24 where he pleaded guilty to the charge of driving with a mid-range PCA.
According to police documents before the court, Fagan was pulled over by police for a stationary breath test on Stewart Street, Bathurst between 9.05pm and 9.15pm on July 13, 2022.
A breath test returned a reading of 0.085 and, according to police, Fagan said he had drunk three schooners of beer between 6pm and 9pm and had not had any food.
Police said Fagan was calm, compliant, honest and polite with police throughout this interaction.
He was subsequently issued with a field court attendance notice to appear before Bathurst Local Court.
His solicitor, Evan Dowd, told the court that Fagan was the general manager of the Panorama Hotel and the licensee at The King's Hotel and that he was on-call after hours in the case of an emergency.
Fagan's references spoke of his work in the community.
Magistrate Ellis said she was unwilling to reduce his fine to the minimum, given that Fagan had a history of PCA.
"If you need to be called back to work, don't drink. I'm frustrated. This is your fourth offence," she said.
"You, alcohol and a vehicle is a mix for a lethal weapon. This is very serious and you're lucky nothing serious happened.
"I must tell the community that drink-driving is serious."
Fagan was fined $1500 and his licence was disqualified for five months, backdated to the date of the offence.
He was also given a 12-month interlock order.
"Make this your last offence," Magistrate Ellis said.
