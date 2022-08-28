Music, mud and the madness of war: The life and tragic death of Private Willman

The men in the 53rd Battalion saw service on the Western Front throughout the Great War.
Despite the bandsmen playing in the battalion band, they still underwent basic military training as they were usually required to fight.
Advertisement
The battalion was part of the all-volunteer First Australian Imperial Force, the 1st AIF, that was in Egypt after the evacuation of Gallipoli.
It comprised of recent reinforcements shipped over from Australia along with experienced men drawn from the 1st Battalion.
Then the all-volunteer 53rd Battalion, under commanding officer Lieutenant-Colonel Ignatius Bertram Norris, was assigned to the 14th Brigade as part of the 5th Division.
Not long after its formation, the men took part in the defence of the Suez Canal against the Ottoman Turks. They sailed to France in June 1916, but Archie Willman missed all that.
Archibald Harold MacLean Willman enlisted on June 7, 1916 in Bathurst and died from wounds on March 7, 1917, less than a year after joining. He was 23 and had been a farmer.
He was the third son of well-known Thomas Wing Willman and his wife Emily of Bathurst. He was known by most as Archie and he went to the Bathurst Superior School.
He was a good sportsman and joined the Bathurst Rifle Club, partaking in shooting competitions at various times. He was a good swimmer as well as taking part in boxing competitions.
Archie received his service number of 2498 before he embarked on the troopship Mashobra on September 14, 1916, arriving on the English docks about two months later.
Nearly all on board had never been on a ship before - in fact, few had ever left NSW.
For a large proportion, it was a journey marked by seasickness.
The men were sent for further training at a camp in Devon.
Archie wrote home quite often; most of those letters are in the hands of subsequent descendants.
He was happy when he ran into several Bathurst soldiers.
The men underwent a short but comprehensive infantry training as they got fitter and fitter.
After his training, Archie was shipped over the English Channel to France, joining his 53rd Battalion in France a couple of days before Christmas 1916.
He arrived to be told the men were fighting in the trenches.
The Battle of the Somme had actually commenced on July 1, 1916, a few days before he had enlisted. It was still going, with the British generals still trying to take the Bapaume, a large town held by the Germans.
Advertisement
The Allied military were pushing another advance on Bapaume in diabolical conditions, as the soil and mud was frozen, when Archie was seriously wounded trying to cart water to the men.
Private Archie was carried to the South Midland Casualty Clearing Station, where he died several hours later, on March 7, 1917, as a result of his horrific injuries. He was 23, had never married, but was terribly missed by his mother and the rest of the Willman family.
Ironically, the Australian troops captured Bapaume 10 days later.
Officers had called for volunteers as the men had run short of water. The volunteers were expected to carry two heavy buckets of water to the forward trenches, a substantial distance, and the soldiers would already have been tired.
Archie and the other volunteers had made the journey several times under hellish enemy shelling.
It was on their final run when a German shell burst at ground level. Archie was on his last approach to the forward trench, heavily laden with water, when the shell burst at his feet.
Advertisement
Private Willman was buried in the large cemetery at Dernancourt in Picardie in France.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.