Western Advocate

Music, mud and the madness of war: The life and tragic death of Private Willman

By Alan McRae
August 28 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the brass band of the 53rd Infantry Battalion underwent basic military training.

THIS week's image is of the brass band of the 53rd Infantry Battalion which was raised in February 1916 during the First World War.

The men in the 53rd Battalion saw service on the Western Front throughout the Great War.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.