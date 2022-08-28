IT'S been two years since the devastating Black Summer bushfires destroyed over 3000 properties and killed 34 people across Australia.
As Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) heads into the warmer months, it has rolled out a remotely piloted aircraft system in the form of drone technology.
Kelso Fire Station is one of 25 locations across regional New South Wales to receive this state-of-the-art technology to assist in firefighting operations.
FRNSW and aviation unit commander Superintendent Scott Donohoe has praised the exceptionally fast reaction times of the drone technology.
"The drones are stored in our vehicles and ready for immediate use, providing FRNSW commanders with aerial images that can help determine the safest and most effective places to position fire trucks and crews," he said.
The rollout is part of a $5.4 million investment from the Bushfire Inquiry, which the NSW government is proud to be funding.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole welcomed the use of the drone technology, as it "will give firefighters an eye in the sky to more effectively perform their life-saving work."
Kelso firefighters are being trained to pilot the drones, which are equipped with thermal imagery cameras and laser technology.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke noted that drones are multipurpose in emergency situations.
"These high-tech cameras can detect variable heat temperatures, identify people or animals under threat in a fire zone and measure the size of an area impacted by fire," she said.
The drones can be used to assess bush fire risk, assist in hazard reduction operations and find people missing in dense bushland.
