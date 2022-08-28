Western Advocate

Kelso Fire Station receives state-of-the-art drone technology

AM
By Alise McIntosh
August 28 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with members of the Kelso fire and rescue team. Picture supplied

IT'S been two years since the devastating Black Summer bushfires destroyed over 3000 properties and killed 34 people across Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.