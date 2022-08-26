LINE speed and execution in defence - in the mind of Bathurst Panthers captain-coach Ben Gunn that is the key to winning Saturday's Group 10 reserve grade grand final.
Gunn's men are aiming to become the first Panthers outfit to win a reserve grade premiership since 2016, but rivals Lithgow are hoping to make it back-to-back titles.
Both have strong claims.
Panthers led the competition for a period, placed second in the minor premiership and dropped just three games on the way to the decider, which will be played on their home turf at Carrington Park.
Lithgow qualified for the finals in fourth but has survived two weeks of sudden-death football - the Wolves beat Blayney 16-6 then Mudgee 32-16 - to qualify.
Certainly Gunn has plenty of respect for the Wolves and what they've done this season.
"Lithgow have been a bit up and down throughout the year but they've got some quality players in there, Joshy Howarth and Nath Redding," he said.
"So I'm not surprised, but they've had to do it from fourth so it's a great achievement for Lithgow and I'm really happy for Lithgow as well.
"It hasn't been easy in recent times for Lithgow and the new first grade competition has probably taken it's a toll a little bit.
"So it's great they've gone through, Mudgee losing two home semis in a row, it would've been a really big game for Lithgow last week."
While Gunn is happy for the Wolves, he's even more delighted his Panthers are now just one win from glory.
He said plenty of work has gone into earning the right to play in the premiership decider.
"We're pretty stoked, I'm really happy for the players and happy for the club, it's a great achievement from all these young boys," Gunn said.
"We kicked off with the under 21s this year and that was purely trying to develop these young guys for reserve grade.
"We had a lot of reserve grade boys who weren't anticipating playing any first grade but they've played a lot first grade.
"I think with all those things in place, I think they deserve to be where they are. They've done the work and a win on Saturday would be the execution of the perfect plan."
So what is Gunn's plan to posting one more win for the 2022 Group 10 season?
It's a relaxed build up then bringing the intensity on game day - especially when it comes to line speed and execution of tackles in defence.
"We just need to play our normal game on Saturday and try not to play our game before we get there," he said.
"I'm just trying to get them to enjoy it, have a bit of a laugh and a bit of fun ... I hope the boys enjoy the build up to it and enjoy the day, but get on with the job.
"Typical Lithgow team they'll be full of energy, they've got some big boys so they'll be looking to really try and lay a platform in the middle.
"For us it will just be a consistent line speed, making our tackles. We're not going out there to make the big shots, we just want to be really technical and execute our defence.
"I think it will be back and forth in that first 20 and I think whoever makes the first mistake, the other side will capitalise with points. That will be the break of the game in my opinion."
Panthers and Lithgow have only met on one prior occasion this season, the men in black winning their round 16 clash 34-10.
But Gunn says "that game means nothing going into this one".
He knows his men need to be strong right across the paddock but he feels he's got the talent within his squad to get the job done.
"It's a great balance, our back three with Cal [Limon] and Evan [Cafe] and Harry [Hopkins], the young boys, they're full of energy and do a really good job getting us out of our own end," he said.
"Then we've got a reasonable young front row with Lachie and Kev [Large], they're 21 and 20, and young Tommy [Large] is only 19, they hold our middle."
Saturday's reserve grade grand final at Carrington Park kicks off at 3pm.
