NURSES and midwives are battling fatigue amid serious staffing shortages at Bathurst Hospital, leaving them no choice but to go on strike for a third time in the hopes it will spark change.
The Bathurst Hospital branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association will be part of a statewide strike on Thursday, September 1.
They will walk off the job for 24 hours from 7am, with only a small number of staff remaining on site to ensure life-preserving services are maintained.
Branch president Kathi Hamilton said the NSW Government has yet to appropriately respond to the calls for change from an industry under severe pressure.
"They're not getting the full message. Nothing's changed, hence why there is a third strike," she said.
"They are trying to employ more people, but there is a worldwide shortage of midwives and that is reflected in everything. We've got to get more people encouraged into it, but with what's happening it's getting very hard."
Staffing shortages continue to be an issue in Bathurst, putting pressure on the staff that remain while others say goodbye to the profession forever.
"All the wards, they're having difficulty getting staff. In fairness to the hospital, they have brought in quite a few agency nurses to try to help out the situation, but there's a lot of inexperienced staff," Ms Hamilton said.
"A lot of staff are leaving because of fatigue. That's one thing, they're exhausted, but they're also concerned about their pay as well."
She said there was a small pay rise and a bonus earlier this year, but the bonus was included in their pay and was therefore heavily taxed.
With many nurses and midwives choosing to leave the industry, it has left a lot of young, inexperienced staff without the essential guidance they need to as they learn the ropes.
The lack of staff has also put question marks over some of the big projects that have been announced for Bathurst.
"I understand where [deputy premier] Paul Toole is saying they're getting us an MRI machine and getting an extra $200 million upgrade to the hospital, which is fantastic, but we've got to be able to staff it safely as well, and that's a big problem," Ms Hamilton said.
She said that if staffing can be approved and the appropriate staff-to-patient ratios are put in place, it would be "a win all round".
"It's a win for the nurses, it is a win for the doctors having more staff to help them, it's a win for the hospitals because they haven't got as much overtime and sick leave, and it's also a win for the communities, the patients," she said.
While they know that going on strike for 24 hours will inconvenience people, nurses and midwives know it will be worth it if the changes being sought are made.
"The nurses aren't doing this lightly. Financially, it is hard on them, but they're doing it because they want to make the place a lot safer. They want to have a safe working environment," Ms Hamilton said.
They also want patients to receive the excellent and timely care they deserve, which is getting harder to provide as the staffing shortage continues.
That's why nurses and midwives would love to see community members join them at Thursday's rally out the front of the hospital's heritage building, so they can fight for change together.
"To have extra people there from the community would be fantastic," Ms Hamilton said.
"It's definitely what we need. We're doing this for the community, as well as for the nurses. We're doing it for us, I can't say we're not ... because just seeing these nurses that are fatiguing and breaking down is breaking my heart.
"They get quite upset and you think, gee whiz, it shouldn't be like this. That's why I feel we have to fight."
Thursday's rally is set to start at 11am in Howick Street.
