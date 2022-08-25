FUN, footy, friends - that has been the mantra which has carried a group of CSU underdogs to the North Cup grand final and what coach Marcus Burrell hopes will see them spring one more surprise.
One almighty grand final upset.
Advertisement
The Mudgee Wombats are the red hot favourites for Saturday's North Cup grand final and not only because the decider will be played on their home turf at Glen Willow Sporting Complex.
The Wombats have won 10 consecutive games to reach the grand final and that streak includes beating CSU five times.
The most recent clash between the pair in the major semi-final Mudgee won 42-5, while overall the Wombats average 42 points in their matches with CSU in 2022.
It's an imposing record, but Burrell draws belief from what the CSU men did in 2019 when beating Narromine in the New Holland Cup decider.
"I remember in 2019 in first grade no-one gave us a hope in hell against Narromine, we got beat by 60 points two weeks before and then we beat them in the grand final, so it proves anything can happen," he said.
"We really have nothing to lose, we haven't beaten them this year so all the pressure is on them. It's quite nice that underdog tag.
"Our girls need to work hard, but I think they'll do that on Saturday. A grand final is a game worth getting up for."
Springing an upset to claim a second North Cup in three years - CSU won the inaugural edition in 2020 when downing Mudgee on grand final day - will certainly take a might effort.
But that's where the CSU mantra comes into to.
"We've sort of got the motto in our team of footy, fun, friends and when we play to those three strengths that we have, we play our best footy," Burrell said.
"Grand final week is a big week, but if we can get them relaxed, that's when we play our best footy."
A side which consists of just a handful of players who had experienced rugby union prior to this season, CSU has also been impacted by illness, injury and work placements.
It's meant they've struggled to field the same starting line-up each week, but the squad who will step onto the Glen Willow surface this Saturday will be CSU's strongest yet.
Advertisement
In particular the forward pack, which has struggled to contain the Wombats this season, will be boosted by the presence of Coolah native Caitlin James.
"We haven't put the same side in the forwards on the field once this year, so to get a full starting forward pack this week with a couple of inclusions we've got, I'm pretty confident our pack will match their pack, which we haven't done this year," Burrell said.
"I've been keeping Caitlin on ice, but Caitlin lives for this game, she lives to play Mudgee. She was voted the joint best player in the Central West [North Cup] last year.
"That just proves when she puts the work in and when she tries hard she's one of the best out there. As we know, coming from Mudgee, she excels against them."
While James will lead the forward pack, in the back line the CSU coach has another weapon in the form of captain Maddi Reilly.
Advertisement
"I think Maddi Reilly is one of the most under-rated players in the comp. She probably doesn't get the accolades she deserves, but she'd been the leading point scorer in the comp the last couple of years and this year has done pretty similar," Burrell said.
"I think on Saturday it will be a surprising side that turns up and I don't think Mudgee will know what's coming."
The other factor Burrell hopes will work in favour of his side is that they played last week, beating Parkes 27-18 in the preliminary final, while the Wombats sat out.
"Mudgee's had a week off so they're coming in obviously very fresh, but we've seen many times before, you can come into this type of game too fresh and I'm hoping our girls will get the start on them," he said.
Kick-off in Saturday's grand final will be at 12.25pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.