AN upcoming ball won't just be an opportunity to raise money for a good cause, it'll be a chance for Bathurst High musicians to create memories to last a lifetime.
That's what Swing Factor band director Brent Dickson says - and he should know, having been a member of the band himself during his high school years.
"We want them to look back and think, I did Swing Factor at Bathurst High School when I was a kid - which is basically what I do and all my friends do," he laughed.
When the Swing Factor Black Tie Ball is held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre in October, it will be returning for the first time in 20 years.
"The plan was originated in 2019 that we would attempt a ball in 2020 and we just got hindered by the COVID pandemic, as did everyone else, and we ended up seeing out a lot of great members from the band," Mr Dickson said.
"We had to do a little bit of a rebuild through 2021 and we've ended up back at this level that is amazing again, from my perspective, and we just thought, yep, we need to pursue the Swing Factor Ball because I think everyone needs a bit of getting out of the house and listening and enjoying themselves for the evening."
It will be held in support of Bathurst High College of Denison College's Redtember (raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West at Orange), will be an 18 and over event and will be put on by Bathurst High's P and C committee.
Mr Dickson said the band members are excited.
"So excited," he said.
"Doing these sorts of events can give kids a great experience that they can enjoy and remember for the rest of their lives.
"It's just a band, but it is also a family, as we always say here.
"I know half of my best friends are still ex-members from when we all played together in the bands and I still frequently have dinner with them and stuff like that."
Swing Factor's members vary from year nine to year 12 students and improvisation is encouraged "as much as we can", Mr Dickson said.
Originally a Central West selective band, Swing Factor has, over the years, become a Bathurst High band that has a history of encouraging and producing talent.
"We've had lots of people continue on in music careers and they've gone off to the Conservatorium of Music in Sydney and onwards all the way up to probably the pinnacle of jazz in Australia, which would be Judy Bailey's Jazz Connection," Mr Dickson said.
"We've had multiple members go up through the ranks into that sort of band.
"We've always been a good funnelling system from the Central West for jazz music."
Swing Factor has previously been part of a three-tier program, along with primary schools band Serious Fun and intermediate band Chill Factor.
"Chill Factor has had to regrow because we haven't had the kids coming through the primary schools as much as we used to," Mr Dickson said.
"Serious Fun is a program we're hoping to restart by about term four, if not the start of next year, to make happen for young kids.
"Hopefully parents can enjoy this event [the Swing Factor Ball] and really encourage younger kids to come up through it."
Tickets for the Swing Factor Ball, on Friday, October 21, are available on the BMEC website and the event will include an auction and an MC (who is yet to be confirmed).
Mr Dickson hopes the ball will also feature some previous Swing Factor faces.
"We're hoping to have at least one song with a lot of older members come back and join in for the night," he said.
"Just for one song, just a bit of fun for everyone, and then they can go enjoy themselves for the rest of the night and see what this great band has become."
