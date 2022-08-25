WHEN St Pat's runs out onto Carrington Park this Saturday it will be in pursuit of a fourth consecutive Group 10 league tag premiership, but there will be at least one player in blue and white hoping for her first.
For winger Ebony O'Neill, Saturday's grand final against Orange CYMS will be her first as a Saint.
Actually it will be the 21-year-old's first grand final experience ever.
"I've never been in one before, this will be my first one," O'Neill said.
"I did play throughout juniors at Oberon, but no finals, so it's a different experience here with the Pat's girls, it's been really good."
O'Neill first linked with the Saints ahead of the 2021 season.
She'd never played senior league tag before and while on the surface it may seem intimidating to join a playing group with one of the best records in Central West sport as a whole, that's not what O'Neill found.
She was made feel at home in the blue and white from the get go.
"Basically I hadn't played before but I thought I'd come down and give it a go and they welcomed me in," she said.
"I did know a couple of girls but not very well, but I've come into the team and really enjoyed it.
"They just have your back no matter what. If you drop the ball they've got your back.
"It's been unbelievable, the commitment to coming down to training on Wednesdays has been incredible and everyone gets around each other. It's never not a supportive environment, which is so good."
It's that sort of camaraderie that has been key in the Saints' success in Group 10.
Last year the blue and whites went undefeated, but O'Neill didn't get a chance to experience the finals atmosphere as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the competition before that point.
This season the Saints went through the regular rounds undefeated and though suffering a shock 16-6 loss to CYMS in the major semi-final, rebounded with a 22-12 preliminary final success against Orange Hawks.
"It was very tough, but we all just stuck in and backed each other. We played the full 50 minutes and we got the win," O'Neill said.
O'Neill has picked up four tries for the Saints this season, her team impressively boasting seven of the top 10 leading try scorers in the competition.
But in Saturday's grand final she knows stopping a talented Orange CYMS outfit from finding space on the edges will be a very big part of her job.
"I'm there to call anything out that I need to and just be a part of the team," she said.
"I think we just need to get up off our line every set. For me personally, I have to drop on the fourth because they often do an early kick and they've got fast people through their line.
"So we just have to put the pressure on and I have to be ready for their attack."
Saturday's grand final between St Pat's and Orange CYMS will kick off at 2pm at Carrington Park.
