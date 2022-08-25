Western Advocate
St Pat's winger Ebony O'Neill is about to get her first Group 10 grand final experience

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 26 2022 - 5:50am, first published August 25 2022 - 10:30pm
St Pat's winger Ebony O'Neill will play in her first grade final this Saturday when her Saints face Orange CYMS. Picture by Petesib's Photography

WHEN St Pat's runs out onto Carrington Park this Saturday it will be in pursuit of a fourth consecutive Group 10 league tag premiership, but there will be at least one player in blue and white hoping for her first.

