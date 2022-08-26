TOGETHER they've played in a string of junior league grand finals, but come this Sunday there's a group of Bathurst Panthers who are aiming for something new.
The Bathurst Panthers are hoping to qualify for their first premiership decider as under 18s and to get there they need to beat local rival St Pat's.
Though there have naturally been changes over the years, the core of the current Bathurst Panthers squad has been together since under 10s in Group 10 Junior Rugby League.
Their familiar combinations have led to plenty of success and this season has not only seen them declared Group 10s premiers, but carried them to the preliminary final of the Western Under 18s competition.
The Western competition involves clubs based in the Group 10 and Group 11 regions, so that it has unfolded in such a way that the Bathurst rivals clash in a grand final qualifier is something Panthers coach Mick Carter says: "It's awesome, I think it's a great thing."
"The main core of this side have been together since under nines, under 10s type thing, so they've played plenty of finals and plenty of grand finals," he said.
"They've lost some, they've won some, so they know what it's all about."
The Panthers have played and beaten the Saints twice already this season, posting a 40-10 win in round three and a 32-10 victory in round seven.
But Carter feels those victories were more hard-earned than what the final margins suggest and knows they count for little heading into Sunday's qualifier at Forbes.
"The previous games the score lines probably read it was a little bit comfortable, but I don't think the score line is an indication of the actual games," he said.
"Being a local derby and two local teams, both teams lift so it's not going to be easy. Then we've got to throw in the travel and whether that affects people.
"We're expecting a very tough, physical game."
The Panthers finished the regular season second on the ladder having only suffered two defeats, and they produced some of their best football of 2022 when beating Forbes 24-8 in the major semi-final.
In contrast the Saints qualified in sixth and have survived two weeks of sudden-death football already, downing Cowra 22-16 then Dubbo Macquarie 54-10.
The Saints also haven't lost since falling to Panthers in round seven, so Carter knows his rivals have confidence and momentum on their side.
"We do have a good idea of what they've got and definitely all credit to them, they're on a fair winning streak, I think it's nine games now," Carter said of Pat's.
"So they definitely have some momentum, but hopefully we show up and we're ready for them.
"There's probably no set keys to beating them, they do have a big forward pack, but we have a bit of size too. So hopefully we can win the battle up the middle, win the ruck and go from there."
Having one of the best attacking records in the under 18s premiership, Carter backs his side to put on points against the Saints.
As such the Panthers have worked on completions, but Carter knows his side's efforts in defence will be just as critical on Sunday.
"I know we've got plenty of points in us, but the defensive thing is the number one thing we've got to get right and get it right from the get go," he said.
"There's still a little bit of ball insecurity, if we score points it's critical to complete that next set, there's still a few times we haven't completed that next set after scoring points, you can't make those errors and turn it over in poor territory.
"But we've been working on that."
Sunday's preliminary final between the Panthers and Saints at Forbes' Spooner Oval will kick off at 1pm.
The other under 18s preliminary final between Dubbo CYMS and Nyngan Tigers will be played the same afternoon at Dubbo's Apex Oval.
