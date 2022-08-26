THE Bathurst Eisteddfod is continuing at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC), with bands and soloist musicians among the latest to have their chance to shine.
The performers were keen to get back on the stage after significant disruptions to eisteddfods and live events in recent years due to COVID-19.
According to the president of the Bathurst Eisteddfod Society, Renee Fowler, the adjudicators have been impressed by the standard of the performances.
The eisteddfod will continue through to September 9.
Members of the community are invited to attend BMEC and watch the performances for themselves, with tickets available at the venue.
The speech and drama program got under way on August 25, while the dance program is set to start on August 27.
