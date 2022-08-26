Western Advocate

Warning on grass seed foreign bodies in dogs

August 26 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Martin Combs with Pom the Kelpie.

Dog owners are being cautioned to keep an eye on their animals this spring to ensure a simple frolic does not end with a trip to the veterinarian.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.