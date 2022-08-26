EARLIER this Woodbridge Cup season the thought of a home finals game didn't look feasible for the Oberon Tigers but that moment will arrive this Sunday.
The Tigers welcome Orange United to the Oberon Sports Ground for their preliminary final matchup, where a passionate home crowd will be sure to make the most of finals football coming back to town.
It will be a pivotal moment for a club that's been through its shares of ups and downs since leaving the Group 10 competition.
They produced one of their most memorable moments of recent times when they stunned the Manildra Rhinos to win their qualifying final two weeks ago.
The Tigers will look to bring more of that level of football into this Sunday's meeting with the Warriors - a team they've bested on every occasion they've met this year.
However, United come into this match of a big upset of their own against a Trundle Boomers side who had reached the past five Woodbridge Cup grand finals.
The weight of expectation still lies with the Tigers, who have signalled themselves as the form team of the competition at the right time of the season.
Coach Abel Lefaoseu said there's plenty of buzz around the club after the way they've found another level during the past few months of the season.
"Everyone's pumped up because everyone had written us off. It feels great to be where we are. We just keep on proving everyone wrong," he said.
"Nothing changes at training. The game's going to be more intense but nothing but our training's been the same ever since we started winning so I'm not changing anything.
"I'm so happy with the team, especially with where we came from when we were struggling to get blokes at the beginning of the year.
"We haven't had a semi-final here for a while so it should be really good."
This preliminary final might not have been one many predicted at the start of the season, especially with plenty of uncertainty surrounding how the New Era Cup sides would stack up in a new competition.
But now one of those teams will be guaranteed to reach the last day of the season.
Tigers were far too good for the Warriors when they met twice in the back half of the regular season, with scores of 48-10 and 36-6.
Lefaoseu expects the Orange club to really take it to them in a sudden death scenario.
"It's going to be fire. We've beaten them twice this year but they're a good quality side," he said.
"I reckon they're pretty strong all-around so it's going to be a tough game.
"We have to step up for this one. We can't afford to be playing from behind, especially against a side like Orange."
As a bonus for the Tigers, they will be fielding a perfectly identical team to the one that bested the Rhinos.
The winner of this match will play the victor of Saturday's Rhinos and Canowindra Tigers preliminary final at Tom Clyburn Oval.
Kick-off for the preliminary final will be Sunday 2pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
