ST PAT'S know that if they don't lift for this Sunday's Western Under 18s preliminary final against rivals Bathurst Panthers then they can expect to get wiped off the park.
That's the way Saints coach Matt Dunn views the highly anticipated derby at Forbes' Spooner Oval, where his side go in as underdogs against the Group 10 premiers.
To say that Pat's made it through to the preliminary final on the back of a scrappy performance would be an understatement.
Pat's managed to overcome Cowra Magpies in their semi-final at Mudgee despite losing two players to the sin bin and failing to keep their discipline in check for much of the match.
Sheer defensive power and strong metres through the centre of the park did the trick for Pat's, and they'll look for more of that against a Panthers side who have looked red hot all season.
Now, Dunn says, they need to bring a much more disciplined game on top of those factors.
"We've got to contain them. We haven't them this season and we need to be able to go with them for those first 10 minutes. That's been a problem of ours where they've got away from us early on," he said.
"We need to make sure they're not dominating the ruck, containing Jackson Carter, stopping Tallis Tobin and Tom Lemmich in the forwards.
"A lot of people didn't expect us to beat Cowra on the weekend and we probably weren't the favourites but we managed to hang in there, so the self-belief is definitely there.
"It's a big hurdle to overcome. I know the 18-year-old guys in this side haven't beaten this Panthers side for a while, so they're a bit of a nemesis for them, so they need to go in with the right attitude."
Dunn said the playmaking of the Panthers is something that is always a challenge to restrict, but better ball control from his side will naturally lessen those opportunities.
"They're well aware that Panthers have been the best side in Group 10 all year. Jackson, their halfback, has led them around superbly and their forwards have done a great job," he said.
"The boys know they need to be up for this game, and the little mistakes they've made previously can't be there. We need to play faultless footy against this side.
"We can't give them any cheap ball and letting them camp on our try line."
If there is a game that Pat's will be trying to replicate then it would be their 54-10 decimation of the Dubbo Macquarie Raiders in the opening week of finals.
On that day Pat's managed to find the right mix of aggression, risk-taking and discipline in challenging conditions on their home turf.
That belief is what Dunn wants brought to the table.
"Although the boys are underdogs they're confident and they've played really well over the last few weeks, and building into the season well," he said.
"It's now about taking that self-belief into the game. If we do get behind on the scoreboard it's about ensuring that the self-belief and positivity stays there."
The winner of this game will go on to face whoever prevails in the Dubbo CYMS and Nyngan Tigers preliminary final in the decider.
Kick-off between Panthers and Pat's at Spooner Oval will be 1pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
