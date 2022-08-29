Drink-driver did U-turn to avoid police at RBT station

A drink-driver who attempted to avoid police by doing a U-turn over unbroken lines has been told it was foolish to try to do a runner.
David John Long, 25, of Fish Parade, Gormans Hill, appeared before Bathurst Local Court to plead guilty to a charge of driving with a mid-range PCA.
According to police documents before the court, Long was driving on Hereford Street at about 3.50pm on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 when police were conducting stationary random breath-testing at the location.
Long stopped his vehicle approximately 160 metres before the breath-testing site, performed a U-turn over unbroken lines and started driving in the other direction, police say.
Police say they left the breath-testing site and activated all warning devices to stop the vehicle.
Long continued for a short distance before stopping on Stanley Street, according to police, where he underwent a roadside breath test.
He was arrested and underwent a breath analysis at Bathurst Police Station.
The test returned a reading of 0.125 and, according to police, Long said he had consumed approximately five to six VBs between 2pm and 3.30pm and had only eaten a Hungry Jack's meal.
His solicitor, Shane Cunningham, told the court that Long worked as a contractor for Australia Post and that he often travels out of town on the weekend to play soccer and AFL.
Mr Cunningham requested the charge be reduced to the minimum.
Magistrate Ellis said it was foolish for Long to "do a runner".
Long's fine was reduced from $2000 to $800 and his licence suspension was reduced from six to three months.
He was also given a 12-month interlock order.
