ANGUS Thompson's career is going from strength to strength, with the Bathurst identity to star in a new show for SBS.
Latecomers follows two strangers with cerebral palsy, Frank (Thompson) and Sarah (Hannah Diviney) who, after watching their carers hook up at a bar, become determined to explore their own relationships with sex, and each other.
The series is described as "bold, hilarious, and at times heart wrenching".
Thompson not only stars in a lead role, but is one of the co-writers behind the groundbreaking new series.
"To create this series I joined up once again with my dear friend and long-time collaborator Nina Oyama along with Emma Myers who, like myself, has cerebral palsy," he said.
"Latecomers was born through combining Emma and my very conflicting ideas of what we thought the public should know about complications that come with love and desire for people who are born with cerebral palsy.
"Emma wanted to depict the issues that could arise for a female character working through her first relationship, whereas I created a more factual depiction of my own experience of how emotionally taxing it is to be appreciated for your personality and wit, whilst never being seriously considered as an option sexually.
"With the combination of our differing perspectives, our series on the whole asks "How far would you go to be seen sexually?"
Latecomers will be released on SBS Viceland as well as on SBS on Demand in late 2022, with the premiere date yet to be announced.
Supporting cast include Tracy Mann (Top End Wedding), Emily Havea (Wentworth), Tom Wilson (Heartbreak High), Brittany Santariga (Fighting Season), Amy Kersey (The Twelve), Piper Brown and Liam Greinke.
The series is the latest in a long line of successes for Thompson, who moved to Bathurst when he was eight years old and attended school and university in the city.
In 2017, he created a web series called The Angus Project with Oyama, which the pair also starred in, and in 2020 he wrote, starred in and directed the comedy web series Terrible Pauly.
Both web series were produced for the ABC and used humour to shine a light on people with a disability, challenging viewers' perceptions.
