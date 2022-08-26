POPLAR trees on the eastern entrance to Bathurst are coming down today as work continues on the upgrade to the Great Western Highway.
Transport for NSW says 26 poplar trees on the southern side of the highway are being removed on Friday, August 26 ahead of road widening and what is described as "a major landscape refresh" of the eastern entrance.
It follows new trees going into the ground recently as part of the first landscaping stage for the highway upgrade.
Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn said a "significant aspect" of the NSW Government's multi-million dollar Kelso to Raglan upgrade involved beautifying the roadside.
He said the Lombardy poplars were being removed and replaced by an avenue of pin oaks and other species more suited to the environment.
"The first landscaping stage was completed earlier this year with 50 new trees planted along the northern side of the highway during May," Mr Lunn said.
"Removing the remaining poplars will bring us a step closer to finalising the landscaping for this project ahead of further tree plantings early next year after the highway has been widened.
"An avenue of pin oaks (Quercus palustris) will welcome motorists into Bathurst when travelling west from Lithgow.
"The deciduous species was specifically grown for this project and will provide brilliant red-orange foliage in the autumn months."
Mr Lunn said these trees would grow to be up to 20 metres high and the species is considered to be very hardy once established.
"The planting will be in such a way as to improve road safety and reduce the chance of traffic disruption due to fallen tree limbs."
As well as the pin oaks, he said there will be several other species planted next year that will fit in with the existing residential landscape around Raglan.
These include red-spotted gums (Eucalyptus mannifera), red oaks (Quercus rubra) and cimmaron ash (Fraxinus pennsylvanica 'cimmzam').
Transport for NSW said it had consulted with Greening Bathurst, Bathurst Regional Council and community members to "ensure the new trees are suited to the area and will last for years to come".
It says the remainder of the trees will be planted in 2023, once the highway construction has finished.
Transport for NSW will be responsible for the trees' irrigation, care and monitoring for 12 months, after which their care will be the responsibility of Bathurst Regional Council.
Removal work is expected to take one day, weather permitting, and will be carried out between 7.30am and 4.30pm today, Friday, August 26.
For the safety of workers and motorists, traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place during work hours, according to Transport for NSW.
It says motorists are advised to allow for an additional five to 10 minutes of travel time, drive to the conditions, and obey signs and traffic control.
A detailed landscape design plan and artist's impression showing the future plantings is available to view at nswroads.work/kelsotoraglan.
The highway upgrade from Kelso to east of Raglan has faced problems due to Bathurst's wet weather, but Transport for NSW says it is on track for completion by the end of next year.
The $45 million upgrade to the highway will create two lanes in both directions from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street, and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to the east of Ceramic Avenue.
