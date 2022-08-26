Western Advocate

Poplars near Raglan coming down as part of Great Western Highway upgrade, to be replaced by new trees

Updated August 26 2022 - 3:15am, first published 3:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The highway between Raglan and Kelso early on Friday afternoon.

POPLAR trees on the eastern entrance to Bathurst are coming down today as work continues on the upgrade to the Great Western Highway.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.