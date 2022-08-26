Bathurst readers celebrate National Dog Day

Today is National Dog Day and we've asked our readers to submit photos of their furry friends.
National Dog Day is celebrated August 26th annually and was founded in 2004 by Pet and Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, Conservationist, Dog Trainer and Author, Colleen Paige.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.