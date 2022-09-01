ALTHOUGH it's an issue not many people like to talk about, there is certainly a need for a drug and alcohol detox centre in the Bathurst region.
Julie Fry, the coordinator of the Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS), wants to see a dedicated detox service made available to help people take the vital steps they need to get clean.
BUSS works with addiction programs as part of its various community services, and through that Ms Fry has seen firsthand just how strong the need is for this kind of facility.
She said the closest public health detox centre is located at Nepean Hospital in Penrith, more than 150 kilometres away from Bathurst.
In addition to being more than two hours away by car, the service often has a lengthy wait time.
"When someone finally decides that they want to get away from their addictions and they put their hand up for detox, to then say you have to wait for a space is not helpful, and it means that their health, because of their substance use, deteriorates even more while they're waiting for a space," Ms Fry said.
She acknowledged that there is a detox service in Orange, however, it is run by a non-government organisation and requires payment to use.
As addiction affects many aspects of a person's life, quite often they don't have the money to pay for detox.
These barriers - travel and money - often prevent people from seeking help.
"The problem is that we have people who can't travel away from home because of illness or because they're single parents, or whatever. It's just not appropriate for everyone to disappear to another town for their detoxing," Ms Fry said.
"We really ideally need a dedicated service in Bathurst, or we need a special ward at the hospital that can do detox."
From her work with BUSS, she can attest that there is enough demand in Bathurst to warrant having a detox centre locally.
It would also be able to be utilised by people further west, to cut down on the amount of travel required to access treatment.
She said that if society is going criminalise behaviour associated with drug and alcohol use, then there needs to be adequate help in place so people can overcome their addictions.
"If we are trying to help people manage their addictions, then detoxing is absolutely vital to that, and then we also need good rehabilitation services as well," Ms Fry said.
"People go to detox first for a couple of weeks to get whatever substances out of their system, then ideally go on to rehab.
"... When substance use is illegal, when many of the behaviours that substance abuse causes, like driving when drunk, are illegal, all of those things mean that as a community, if we're going to make those behaviours illegal, then we also have to make getting help as easy as possible."
If a detox centre or service was to be made available in Bathurst, Ms Fry would like to see it run as a free public health initiative to ensure it is as accessible as possible for those who need it.
"If as a community we are going to get serious about helping people in this space, then people need to be able to easily access help in their own town," she said.
