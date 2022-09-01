Western Advocate

BUSS coordinator says Bathurst needs to have a detox centre

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
September 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julie Fry, from BUSS. Picture by ; Chris Seabrook 083122cdetox1.

ALTHOUGH it's an issue not many people like to talk about, there is certainly a need for a drug and alcohol detox centre in the Bathurst region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.