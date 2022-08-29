Drink-driver put off the road for three months

A MAN caught drink-driving after being stopped by police for a random breath test has been disqualified from driving after fronting Bathurst Local Court.
Jake Kirby, 31, of Doust Street in Blayney, appeared in person and unrepresented before Magistrate Ellis.
Kirby told Magistrate Ellis that he had completed the Traffic Offender Program but had not "heard back from them regarding documentation".
He did, however, bring his question and answer booklet to show the court he had completed the course.
Reading the police facts, Her Honour said she took into account that it was a random test, not his manner of driving, which attracted the attention of the police.
Magistrate Ellis asked Kirby what he wanted to say about the incident.
He spoke of the impact that losing his licence has had on him.
Kirby told the court that he was living in Blayney prior to the incident, but has since had to rent a second house in Bathurst just to keep his job.
He told the court he was a night worker starting work at 10pm.
He normally works, comes home, has breakfast, sleeps and does what he requires in the afternoon before getting ready to work again at 10pm.
Kirby also told the court he had things going on in his life at the time of the incident.
In documents given to the court, police told how they observed a dark green Ford Falcon on Lloyds Road in South Bathurst in the early hours of July 22.
They pulled over the driver for a random breath test.
Kirby provided officers with his driver's licence and underwent a roadside breath test, which produced a positive result.
He was placed under arrest, put in the rear cage of the police vehicle and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
A breath analysis recorded 0.116 and he was issued with a Court Attendance Notice.
In sentencing, Her Honour told Kirby that he was going to lose his licence, but instead of disqualifying him for six months, she was reducing the disqualification period to three months with Section 206B of the Roads Transport Act to apply.
She also said that, because he was running two houses as a result of losing his licence, she had reduced the fine to $400.
"So there are some advantages, but also some pain," she said.
Kirby was also placed on an interlock order for 12 months.
