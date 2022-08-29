Western Advocate

Drink-driver put off the road for three months

By Court Reporter
Updated August 29 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:30am
Bathurst Court House.

A MAN caught drink-driving after being stopped by police for a random breath test has been disqualified from driving after fronting Bathurst Local Court.

