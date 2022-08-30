Western Advocate

CKM Law will again have a big group taking part in Edgell Jog

Updated August 30 2022 - 1:03am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiara Bush, Tim Cain and Jane Kensit of CKM Law, which will have a big contingent taking part in the Edgell Jog.

LOCAL firm CKM Law will continue a longrunning tradition when it provides a big contingent for this year's Edgell Jog.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.