LOCAL firm CKM Law will continue a longrunning tradition when it provides a big contingent for this year's Edgell Jog.
Solicitor director Tim Cain says he's expecting CKM to have more than 50 members in its Edgell Jog team - "from all ages and speed groups".
And some of them will be taking the run very seriously, as evidenced by the pace they set?
"Some may. I won't," Mr Cain said.
"Ultimately, it's a walk in the sun."
CKM's involvement in the jog stretches back years, though the firm's participation, and the event, has had to have the past two years off because of COVID.
"We are very excited that the jog is back on after a brief hiatus," Mr Cain said.
"It's a fabulous community event that has been running for over 45 years.
"The committee and volunteers all do an incredible job each year to keep the jog up and running and provide much-needed support for local charitable organisations."
Organisers of the jog have been busy in recent months putting the final pieces together for this year's event.
One of the most recent announcements was that local gym Cityfit will again provide warm-up instructions from a truck on the morning of the event.
Mr Cain said the Edgell Jog is "always a great way to shake off a Bathurst winter and welcome the spring".
"You can challenge yourself and your friends or just take it easy," he said.
"We thoroughly recommend the Bathurst community joining in and participating in what is a key event on the Bathurst community calendar."
This year's Edgell Jog will be held on Sunday, September 18. All entries are being taken online for the first time this year.
