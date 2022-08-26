Western Advocate

More evenings of night work on Mitchell Highway, detour via Blayney

Updated August 26 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More evenings of night work on Mitchell Highway, detour via Blayney

NIGHT works on the Mitchell Highway and a night detour have been extended for what is described as "essential road maintenance".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.