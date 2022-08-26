More evenings of night work on Mitchell Highway, detour via Blayney

NIGHT works on the Mitchell Highway and a night detour have been extended for what is described as "essential road maintenance".
Transport for NSW had originally advised that the road maintenance - which includes repairing and replacing the road surface between Marys Lane (at Dunkeld) and The Rocks - would be carried out overnight from August 21 to August 25, weather permitting.
In a new traffic alert, Transport for NSW said the night works will be extended for one week from this Sunday, August 28.
It means that a detour via Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway through Blayney will be in place during these extra evenings of work.
Transport for NSW says the maintenance work will be carried out between 7pm and 7am from this Sunday August 28 until Friday, September 2 and is expected to be completed over six nights, weather permitting.
It says access to the affected part of the Mitchell Highway will be maintained for residents and emergency service vehicles in the event of an emergency.
Motorists are asked to plan their trip, allow up to 15 minutes of extra travel time and follow the direction of traffic control and signs.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic app or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.
