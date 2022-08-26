THE Bathurst Farmers' Markets are back this Saturday morning and local, fresh fish will be on the menu.
Bathurst High Campus will be bringing over 80 trout to the monthly markets, which have all been bred and prepared at the school's aquaculture centre.
Agriculture head teacher Patrick Ford said the school has over a thousand fish at its aquaculture centre.
"We've been able to breed fish from juveniles to adults within the local community," he said.
"Our philosophy is that they'll come from the tank to table all within 24 hours."
Opened almost a decade ago at the school's offsite farm on Browning Street, the students have been preparing their fish for the farmers' markets ever since.
"The less I have to play in the process, the better," Mr Ford said.
"I really love seeing students play a major part in the running of the farm.
"All students from years 7-12 have the opportunity to be a part of the facility and the care and welfare of animals - whether swimming or on four legs - is of the utmost priority for our students.
"Justin Edmunds is in charge of the daily running of the systems. We work in a really tight team and the quality of produce we produce is a reflection of his [Mr Edmunds'] dedication to the project."
The markets are held on the fourth Saturday of each month from January to November and on the third Saturday of December.
Situated at the Bathurst Showground, gates are open to the public from 8am-12pm.
