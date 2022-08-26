Western Advocate

Chifley Police wear purple to celebrate diversity in the community

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
August 26 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sgt Jodi Stewart with Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell.

CHIFLEY police 'wore it purple' on Friday to celebrate diversity and support the prevention of bullying and youth suicide.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.