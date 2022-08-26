CHIFLEY police 'wore it purple' on Friday to celebrate diversity and support the prevention of bullying and youth suicide.
The annual event was launched in 2010 by two students and has now grown into an international celebration; spreading the simple message that 'you have the right to be proud of who you are.'
Since then, officers from across the force have worn purple to foster a safe, supportive and accepting environment while empowering young 'rainbow' people within the community.
School Liaison Police, Youth Liaison Officers (YLOs), Crime Prevention Officers (CPOs) and 'GLLOs' (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer Liaison Officers) regularly attend schools in their local areas to talk about the impact of bullying and the importance of inclusion.
Officer in charge of Bathurst, Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, said everyone has the right to feel safe and supported in an environment free from bullying and violence.
"Officers wore the colour purple to support our young people and the unique challenges they face on a daily basis," he said.
"Regardless of their gender or sexuality, young people need to understand they are not alone, and our police officers will be out in the community, to not only reinforce that, but to show they can come to us for help," he said.
Sergeant Jodi Stewart, Chifley Police District's GLLO said Wear It Purple Day was all about raising awareness about the well being of young people who are sexuality and gender diverse and highlight and the prevention of bullying and youth suicide.
"The 2022 Wear It Purple theme is "Still Me. Still Human."
"The message being that people tend to focus on labels , the news story, the target or data and forget what we truly are - human," she said.
"The theme encapsulates the message of humanity, honestly, integrity and authenticity when discussing all diverse identities within the LGBTQIA+ community. It reassures us that the world is changing for the better to embrace a variety of diverse individuals and, overtime, remove dehumanising stigmas surrounding LGBTQIA+.
"Wear it Purple day is also a timely reminder for all NSWPF employees to reflect on our responsibilities for creating and maintaining positive, respectful, safe and inclusive workplaces.
"The day also provides the opportunity to support our employees and their families of young rainbow people," she said.
Sgt Stewart said Wear it Purple and NSW Police Force will continue to work together in the future to further reduce the risk of bullying and youth suicide.
For more information on Wear It Purple, visit https://www.wearitpurple.org/
