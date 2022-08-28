Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Good News

Bathurst's Charles Sturt University campus enjoys a successful open day

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated August 28 2022 - 4:16am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU Bathurst Open Day

High school students enjoyed a taste of uni life following the return of on-campus open days at Charles Sturt University (CSU).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.