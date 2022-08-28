High school students enjoyed a taste of uni life following the return of on-campus open days at Charles Sturt University (CSU).
The campus's library lawn was filled with senior students immersing themselves in the different stalls that showcased the range of courses available.
First-year students Gabby Bennett and Emily Frank were among the CSU ambassadors promoting what the university has to offer.
Having missed out on their open day last year due to COVID, the girls were excited to experience the event, albeit on the other side of the desk.
"It's been really good just to hear the students' different stories and see the similarities between us and them," Ms Bennett said.
"COVID got rid of the open day last year ... but I went to open days with my older sisters and just seeing all of the opportunities that are literally at your doorstep," Ms Frank added.
"I don't think you realise how many pathways you can take in life until you're here."
The CSU Open Day was held on Sunday, August 28, featuring a range of information sessions, tours and food vendors in addition to the stalls.
Students attended information sessions on a large range of degrees including engineering, nursing, social work and human services, exercise and nutrition sciences, health, IT, law, communications and more.
The tours gave students an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the on-campus accommodation and the different laboratories and study spaces, including the nursing and paramedicine centre and simulator.
With Ms Bennett a nursing student and Ms Frank studying paramedicine, the ladies said the practical side to their degrees is really beneficial in providing them with situations as close to real life as possible.
"At the moment in my course we just work on dummies and diagnose them which is very cool because there's a special effects team that comes and helps out," Ms Frank said.
"Especially for something like paramedicine, when you think about it you think of big traumas but you don't really know much about it, so seeing it first-hand and how people deal with it definitely shapes what you would do in that situation."
With COVID causing a number of disruptions over the past few years, acting executive director of the Charles Sturt division of students Sandra Sharpham said it's great to have the on-campus open days running again.
"Open Days are a great opportunity for high school students and their families to get a feel for university through immersive tours and to talk face-to-face with university course experts," Ms Sharpham said.
"It is also the perfect event for anyone thinking about studying for a career change or to progress in their career because Charles Sturt University has one of the largest ranges of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Australia."
While the university was able to bring back the on-campus open day, COVID-safe regulations were still enforced, allowing everyone to enjoy the day while remaining as safe as possible.
