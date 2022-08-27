Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

St Pat's posts 34-10 win over Orange CYMS in Group 10 league tag grand final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 27 2022 - 8:49am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pat's win the 2022 Group 10 league tag grand final

THEY were behind on the scoreboard and under pressure, but St Pat's responded by piling on 28 unanswered points to extend their Group 10 league tag dynasty.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.