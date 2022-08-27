THEY were behind on the scoreboard and under pressure, but St Pat's responded by piling on 28 unanswered points to extend their Group 10 league tag dynasty.
In posting a 34-10 win over Orange CYMS in Saturday's grand final at Carrington Park, the Saints made it four consecutive premierships.
Advertisement
It's the sixth time since the inception of the league tag competition in 2012 the Saints have won on grand final day and their current premiership streak is the best in any grade in Group 10 since Oberon's first grade dominance six decades ago.
"It's pretty special, a lot of the girls have been there for the four. We really, really wanted this one," St Pat's captain-coach Mish Somers said.
While the Saints had lost just once in 61 outings heading into Saturday's grand final, a CYMS upset seemed a real possibility as the game neared half-time.
With CYMS halves Tori Moore and Sophie Stammers sparking in attack, the Orange side held a 10-6 lead and looked on top.
But as champion teams do, the Saints responded to pressure by turning momentum back in their favour.
In the space of six minutes a four-point deficit became an eight point lead and from there - as the song goes - the Saints went marching in.
"It was a tight, fast game and it was quite hot out there so it took a bit out of the legs that first half," Somers said.
"But the girls rallied and a couple of late tries at the end of that first half really lifted us.
"When that try went over just before half-time I think it gave the girls a bit of belief that they'd have the legs to get there in the end.
"Not as many mistakes in the second half, we really put them under pressure and they made a few mistakes, gave us a few repeat sets."
Though CYMS was unable to repeat its major semi-final heroics and upset the Saints once more, it was not from lack of effort.
Inside the final four minutes Georgia Barrett made a full length diving tag to stop a potential Saints try, Hope Gibson made a string of incisive runs, Kate Foran had a line break on her statistics sheet and Emily Williams was secure at fullback.
Skipper Moore also did her best to inspire her young side, but she said the experience of the Saints was the telling factor.
Advertisement
"We've got a young team, they've got experience, they haven't been the best side for the last five years for no reason. You just can't beat it, experience and speed," Moore said.
"The first half pretty much played out like the first half did in the semi. They scored first, the same chick scored, then we scored the same way, a grubber.
"It would've been good if it set up a score like the last game, but in the second half it wasn't to be. We didn't give up, but we kind of killed ourselves with forward passes and dropped ball.
"We are lucky that we've got a lot of good young ones coming up, hopefully we can go one better next year, but yeah, Pat's were just too good today."
It was the experience of Somers that laid the foundation for the Saints' opening try. On her side's third set of the match she opted to kick early on the fourth tag.
Advertisement
She came up with a 40-20.
Off the following set a good Ebony O'Neill run down the right edge got the Saints in reach, the ball then being spread to the opposite wing where Lily Booth crossed.
CYMS' first chance came via Moore three minutes later when she stepped her way through the line and grubbered.
The Saints cleaned up on that occasion, but when CYMS deployed the tactic again it worked.
This time it was Stammers who put in the grubber, the five-eighth then following through to score in the 11th minute.
It was a try that lifted CYMS and the belief grew when, seven minutes out from the break, Marley Cardwell scored following consecutive sets in attack on the Saints' line.
Advertisement
Barrett added the extras to make it 10-6 and then CYMS was gifted another chance as Somers put the kick-off out on the full.
But the Saints held firm in the set that followed and then came a piece of individual brilliant from Sarah White.
She beat numerous defenders on a run of some 35 metres to score. It was part of an effort which saw her earn player of the match honours.
Then, just seconds out from the break, a brilliant Cheynoah Merchant ball put the flying Darcie Morrison over between the sticks.
Somers converted to make at 18-10 at the break and when the Saints emerged for the second half, they went on with the job.
Advertisement
Booth picked up her second try eight minutes after the resumption of play, the Saints having built pressure in repeat sets.
Handling errors made it hard for CYMS to get out if its half and while the Orange side toiled in defence, the weight of possession the Saints enjoyed in good territory told.
Winger Jasmyn Osborne scored with a tick over five minutes remaining, then White sealed it her second. When she grounded the ball there was 1:47 left on the clock.
Somers added the extras to make it 34-10 before the siren sounded, the Saints then celebrating another premiership season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.