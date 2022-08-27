It's deja vu as a new project fight begins

IT'S very early days in the story of a proposed pumped hydro project near Yetholme, but there are already echoes of more recent rumbles in this region.
The formation of a community group, Friends of the Fish River, in opposition to the Yetholme project follows the formation of the Cangoura Solar Action Group, Brewongle Action Group and Glanmire Action Group, respectively, to fight solar farms on opposite ends of Bathurst in the past four years or so.
The multi-million-dollar solar farm just off Eleven Mile Drive that was announced with some fanfare in 2020 - and introduced to the community at a public display in June that year - has since seemed to sink without trace.
A solar farm at Glanmire, meanwhile, is also looking unlikely - particularly considering Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has made his concern about it quite clear.
Some of the arguments against the Yetholme project - that it will be developed by a foreign company; that it is only interested in making a profit rather than the environment; that it will divide communities and neighbours - will also be familiar to anyone who has followed the debate about proposed large renewable energy projects in this region.
So what are the chances that the pumped hydro project will succeed where other recent proposals have stalled or failed?
We have no way of knowing, of course, but Yetholme project developer ATCO appears to be making some early moves to give itself the best chance.
That includes ATCO (unlike Neoen, the company behind the Eleven Mile Drive solar farm) opening an office in Bathurst, where its representatives say they are happy to talk to the community about any of the concerns they might have.
ATCO, under its Communities Fund, also made a recent donation of water stations and water bottles to St Phil's School - a donation which will be supported by some and considered with deep cynicism by others.
As this story continues, what we should be wary of is letting deep cynicism completely colour our thinking of either side of the debate.
Both those for and those against the Yetholme project will have their reasons and they each deserve to be considered.
ATCO says all of the facts about the pumped hydro development will be laid out in its coming environmental impact statement and, no doubt, there'll be plenty of people awaiting it with interest.
Until then, watch this space.
